Football: Arsenal get big boost for top-four finish after 3-2 win over Watford

LONDON (AFP, REUTERS) - Arsenal made sure they are firmly in the race to finish in the top four of the English Premier League this season, following a 3-2 win at Watford yesterday.

The victory meant that Mikel Arteta's men now have 48 points, one ahead of fifth-place Manchester United, who took on leaders Manchester City in the late match - the result of which was not available at press time.

Crucially, the Gunners, who won their fourth consecutive league game, still have three matches in hand on the Red Devils.

It did not take long for Arsenal to score at Vicarage Road, as Martin Odegaard played a neat one-two with Bukayo Saka in the fifth minute before firing past Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Deep in relegation trouble, the Hornets, however, showed that they were not about to give up on this season just yet when they equalised with a superb shot just six minutes later. An inviting cross by Kiko Femenia was met by Cucho Hernandez's acrobatic overhead finish, which gave Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale no chance.

However, Roy Hodgson's men were pegged back again on the half hour, after Saka stole the ball off Tom Cleverley outside the box, played another one-two with his captain Alexandre Lacazette and thumped his shot high into the net.

Early in the second half, Gabriel Martinelli finished off a well-worked Arsenal move with a strike from distance to give the visitors a two-goal cushion.

Moussa Sissoko pulled one back for Watford in the 87th minute, skipping in behind the defence and squeezing a shot under Ramsdale, but it was too late.

Watford's loss meant that they failed to get out of the drop zone, as they remained in 19th on 19 points, three behind Everton who are in 17th place.