Football: Arsenal beat Spurs to stay top, Liverpool held by Brighton

LONDON (REUTERS) - Arsenal ensured they will end the weekend on top of the Premier League with a 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Saturday but Liverpool's problems continued as they drew 3-3 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Graham Potter marked his first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea with a 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace thanks to a late winner by Conor Gallagher.

Newcastle United thumped 10-man Fulham 4-1 at Craven Cottage to snap a run of draws, while Everton enjoyed their first away win of the season with a 2-1 victory at Southampton.

Gianluca Scamacca scored his first Premier League goal to help West Ham United on their way to a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers to move them out of the bottom three and leave Wolves in it.

Bournemouth drew 0-0 at home to Brentford.

Arsenal's seventh win in eight matches this season left them on 21 points, four ahead of champions Manchester City who host Manchester United on Sunday.

It was a well-deserved triumph for Mikel Arteta's side although they were helped by Tottenham self-destructing after the break when full back Emerson Royal was red-carded.

Thomas Partey's superb curled effort gave Arsenal an early lead but Harry Kane's penalty levelled it up before the break.

Kane became the first player to score 100 away goals in the Premier League and now has a record 44 goals in London derbies, one ahead of Arsenal great Thierry Henry.

Those feats will mean little to Kane though as his side's unbeaten start to the season came to a disappointing end.

Shortly after halftime, Gabriel Jesus scored from close range after a howler by Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris and Tottenham's Royal was then sent off for a daft foul on Gabriel Martinelli who was deep inside his own half.

"The red card killed the game," Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said. "Not because we had 10 men, but because the team we had was really offensive and in that four or five minutes it took to make the substitutions the team was really offensive, it was difficult to defend and we conceded the (third) goal."

Granit Xhaka sealed the points for Arsenal.