Football: Arsenal beat Charlton 6-0 in friendly

Arsenal hosted second-tier Charlton behind closed doors.
Arsenal hosted second-tier Charlton behind closed doors.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Arsenal returned to action for the first time since the Premier League was stopped because of the Covid-19 pandemic as they beat Charlton Athletic 6-0 in a friendly at an empty Emirates Stadium on Saturday (June 6).

Premier League clubs were this week given the all-clear to play friendlies ahead of the scheduled restart on June 17, following a three-month stoppage.

Arsenal hosted second-tier Charlton behind closed doors and with officiating roles carried out by club staff.

Alex Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored before halftime while academy graduate Eddie Nketiah grabbed a second-half hat-trick. Joe Willock was also on target.

Arsenal, who are ninth in the standings, are away to Manchester City on June 17.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content