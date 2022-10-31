Football: Arsenal back on top but Saka limps off early in win over Forest

LONDON - Arsenal thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-0 at the Emirates on Sunday to return to the top of the English Premier League, but the win may have come at a cost after Bukayo Saka limped off midway through the first half.

Saka’s replacement Reiss Nelson scored a brace to go with goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard. But the injury to the winger will be a concern for manager Mikel Arteta and his England counterpart Gareth Southgate three weeks before the Qatar World Cup starts.

Arsenal move to 31 points from their 12 games, two ahead of Manchester City, while an outclassed Forest remain rooted to the bottom of the table with nine points having played a game more.

“It is a huge shame for Arsenal and the nation and we will go and check now and see how he (Saka) is,” Nelson told Sky Sports.

“We are just trying to do well for the gaffer and the team. We’re top now and it’s nice, hopefully we can go all the way.

“It was amazing, we had a bit of a slow start after the goal but everyone got into the game and it was great to play in.”

Saka was excellent and it was his cross that was headed into the net by Martinelli for the opener, but he went down injured shortly afterwards after a challenge from Forest’s Renan Lodi. Saka tried to continue but came off after 27 minutes.

Arsenal should have been further ahead at half-time but made sure of the points within the first 15 minutes of the second period as Nelson scored twice in quick succession.

He had not appeared in the Premier League since August 2021, but took his chance to score his first from a rebound after Dean Henderson had saved his initial shot, and then three minutes later he turned in Gabriel Jesus’ cross.

Mikel Arteta described the 22-year-old Nelson, who spend last season on loan at Feyenoord in the Netherlands, as a player “that is really changing, really evolving, really maturing and showing every day how much he wants it”.

He added: “He’s a joy of a kid. We all want him to be successful and do well and what he has done today for the team is something that he really merits.”

The three points were important but so was the response after the 1-1 draw with Southampton followed by the 2-0 loss to PSV Eindhoven in midweek, Arteta said.

“Big teams have to respond as quick as possible. We did that. We got here Friday evening. One half-training session, and had to be ready again, not only physically but mentally against a team that beat Liverpool.

“The pressure is on. You lose first place and there is pressure. We need to get used to that.”

On whether Saka’s World Cup hopes were in danger, Arteta said: “Hopefully not. It was a bad kick, he was limping but I don’t see it further than that. Both foot and ankle, he got kicked a few times.”

Partey contributed a superb strike as he drilled the ball into the top corner from outside the box, before Odegaard added the gloss on the performance with a fifth.

Arsenal could have scored more as they wasted numerous opportunities in their ninth Premier League home win in a row, and while Jesus was perhaps the chief culprit, he was excellent in an otherwise lively display, providing two assists.

Arsenal’s next league fixture is a trip across London to Chelsea on Sunday, while Forest host Brentford the day before. REUTERS