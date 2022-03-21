Football: Argentinian derby delayed after grenades explode on pitch

BUENOS AIRES (XINHUA) - The Argentinian derby between Rosario Central and Newell's Old Boys was delayed on Sunday (March 20) after fans threw grenades onto the pitch minutes before the scheduled kick-off.

Referee Pablo Echavarria ordered players, team staff and officials to return to the dressing rooms following a series of explosions that damaged the playing surface at the Gigante de Arroyito stadium in Rosario.

"Kick-off is being delayed as the referee is briefed by the head of security," Newell's said in a statement posted on social media.

"A number of grenades that were thrown onto the pitch have made holes in the pitch."

Police said they arrested two people and confiscated "pyrotechnic material".

Old Boys won the game 1-0 courtesy of a second-half strike from forward Juan Garcia.