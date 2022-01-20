Football: Argentina rest Messi for World Cup qualifiers

PSG forward Lionel Messi (above) is continuing his recovery from Covid-19. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
11 min ago

SAO PAULO (REUTERS) - Argentina have left Lionel Messi out of their squad for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia as the Paris Saint-Germain forward continues his recovery from Covid-19.

The two-time World Cup winners and current Copa America champions have qualified for the Finals in Qatar and sit second in the 10-team South American group.

The 34-year-old Messi was omitted from Argentina's 27-man squad after not playing for PSG since Dec 22 against Lorient in Ligue 1.

Messi spent the festive period in Argentina before testing positive for Covid-19 and trained separately from his teammates on his return to Paris.

PSG face Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League with the first leg on Feb 15.

Argentina are away to Chile on Jan 27 and host Colombia on Feb 1.

More On This Topic
Football: Messi back in full training for PSG after Covid-19
Football: Messi 'takes longer than expected' to recover from Covid-19
Related Stories
Tracking Covid-19 cases in Singapore and the world
Omicron poses bigger risk for the young, medical data from South Africa shows
Covid-19 vaccine's prolonged journey to developing nations threatens fast end to pandemic
Covid-19 pandemic 'nowhere near over': WHO chief
WHO says no evidence healthy children, adolescents need Covid-19 boosters
Fourth jab only partially effective against Omicron: Israeli study
China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case
S'pore man infected with 2 Covid-19 variants in 8 months

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top