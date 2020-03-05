Football: Ancelotti fined for outburst

LONDON (AFP) - Carlo Ancelotti can take his place in the dugout for Everton's clash with his former club Chelsea on Sunday after he accepted a Football Association charge of misconduct for which he has been fined £8,000 (S$14,000) on Thursday (March 5).

The 60-year-old Italian became the first Premier League manager to be red carded following his fiery outburst at referee Chris Kavanagh when VAR ruled out a late winner for Everton over Manchester United last Sunday.

"The Everton FC manager admitted that his language and/or behaviour on the field of play at the end of the fixture amounted to improper conduct and also accepted the standard penalty," said an FA statement.

Ancelotti was livid when Dominic Calvert-Lewin's strike, deflected off Harry Maguire, was ruled out after a video review judged a seated Gylfi Sigurdsson to be in an offside position in the line of vision of goalkeeper David De Gea.

Everton can do their chances of snatching a Champions League place no end of good if they beat Chelsea.

Presently they are eight points adrift of Chelsea, who occupy the fourth and last Champions League spot.