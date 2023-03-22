Football: Ancelotti a ‘big possibility’ for Brazil job, says Ederson

SAO PAULO – The uncertainty over who will become Brazil’s next head coach has caused anxiety among the squad, goalkeeper Ederson said, adding that he and his teammates had discussed the “big possibility” of Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti taking the top job.

Tite stepped down from the role after Brazil went out of the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar in December.

The hot seat has been empty since, and Brazil’s football federation issued a statement in February denying a report they had reached a verbal agreement with Ancelotti, who is under contract at Spanish champions Real until 2024.

But Ederson thinks otherwise.

“There is a big possibility that he comes,” the Manchester City goalkeeper said ahead of Brazil’s friendly game against Morocco in Tangier, where Under-20 coach Ramon Menezes will be in charge.

Ederson added that he had spoken with some Brazilian players who have played or are playing under Ancelotti at Real, including Casemiro, Vinicius Jr and Eder Militao.

“What I’ve been told about him is that he’s an exceptional coach, that everyone in the group likes, he’s a guy who has a very successful career, just look at his CV,” he said.

“We will see in the near future if he will be here or not.

“I hope we can have a new coach quickly. I feel the anticipation too because there’s too much speculation. Is it a Brazilian or a foreign coach? We are also living in a phase of anxiety.”

Ancelotti has won 25 trophies across his 28-year managerial career, including four Champions League titles, two for Milan and two in separate spells with Real.

However, the Italian has never taken charge of a team at international level despite being one of the most respected managers in world football.

The 63-year-old has also remained tight-lipped whenever he was asked about the Brazil job.