Football: Alvaro Morata steers Juventus to Champions League win in Budapest

BUDAPEST (AFP) - Another double strike by Alvaro Morata propelled Juventus to a 4-1 win against Hungarian minnows Ferencvaros as Cristiano Ronaldo returned from coronavirus for his first Champions League game this season.

The Spaniard struck in each half, repeating his double haul against Dynamo Kiev in the Group G opener, with a late Paulo Dybala tap-in and an own-goal by Lasha Dvali easing Juventus past their hosts in Budapest.

In heavy rain, Juventus opened their account on seven minutes when Leonardo Bonucci split the home defence to send Juan Cuadrado dashing down the right wing.

The lively Colombian veteran fizzed a low cross across the goalmouth for the onrushing Morata to tap in from close range.

Backed by over 20,000 home fans in the vast Puskas Arena Ferencvaros responded gamely to the opener but squandered several chances to equalise midway through the half.

Norwegian dangerman Tokmac Nguen went closest when blasting wide while well-positioned.

Approaching half-time Andrea Pirlo's side should have gone two-up but Morata, sent clear on goal, opted to lay off to Ronaldo, whose effort was blocked by the lunging Miha Blazic.

The Portuguese captain tried hard throughout and could have extended the lead ten minutes after the break after seizing on a defensive slip but pulled his shot across goal.

On the hour Ronaldo turned provider, his cross from the right dummied by substitute Weston McKennie to reach Morata who had space to curl a right-footer past the helpless Denes Dibusz.

The Hungarian international's night got worse on 72 minutes when he fumbled a back-pass allowing Dybala to tap in and seal the Italian side's win.

Ten minutes from the end the Argentinian pounced on another lapse at the back, pressuring the Georgian international Dvali to turn it into his own net.

Ivorian striker Franck Boli grabbed a consolation for the battling but inexperienced Hungarians just before the final whistle.

Juventus, who topped their Champions League section in the last two seasons, now have six points behind group leaders Barcelona on nine points after three games.

The next game for the Bianconeri is the return fixture against Ferencvaros in Turin on Nov 24.