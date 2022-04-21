Football: Almiron cracker secures win for Newcastle over Palace

NEWCASTLE (REUTERS) - Miguel Almiron's superb first-half goal sealed Newcastle United's ninth win in their last 13 Premier League games as their renaissance under Eddie Howe continued on Wednesday (April 20).

Paraguayan Almiron played in Bruno Guimaraes' pass in the 32nd minute and curled a left-footer into the top corner of the net for his first club goal of the season.

In another game, Everton striker Richarlison scored in second-half stoppage time to snatch a vital point in a 1-1 draw with Leicester City following a spirited encounter at Goodison Park.

The result leaves Everton, who meet Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Sunday, four points above the relegation zone on 29 points, while Leicester are in ninth on 41 points.

Everton captain Seamus Coleman praised his side's resilience as they followed up a win over Manchester United with a gritty home draw.

"I thought we were more aggressive in the second half, we showed character and had plenty of chances to equalise. It was a deserved point in the end," he told Sky Sports.

"We didn't get too high after beating United and we won't get too low about not beating Leicester. We're not taking it for granted, we just have to keep going. "We are not in the position we want to be but we are where we are, we're fighting."

At St James' Park, Newcastle were in charge throughout against a Palace side who appeared to be suffering a hangover from Sunday's FA Cup semi-final defeat and rarely threatened the home goal.

The hosts were unable to add to Almiron's cracker but the mood in the stadium was buoyant throughout as the home side moved to within goal difference of the top half of the table.

When Howe took charge in November, Newcastle were 19th in the table after 11 games, five points from the safety zone. Incredibly, they have now reached 40 points - the old benchmark for safety - with five games to spare.

"The players ran themselves into the ground in the last couple of weeks. There is work to do defensively but they have been much improved. Tonight showed that," Howe said.

He spoke of turning St James' Park into a fortress when he was hired and Wednesday's win was Newcastle's sixth in succession at home in the league - something they had not achieved in the top flight since the 2003-04 season.

While Newcastle are up to 11th Palace dropped to 14th with 37 points.