Football: Alli doesn't need to be sacrificed, says Mourinho, who finds it a 'puzzle' to achieve balanced side

(REUTERS) - Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said Dele Alli "doesn't need to be sacrificed" but that he wants a balanced squad and it is difficult to fit all of his players into it.

Alli was left out of Spurs' 5-2 win against Southampton on Sunday (Sept 20) and speculation over the England midfielder's future has grown since he was substituted at half-time in the 1-0 defeat by Everton in their English Premier League opener.

The 24-year-old also missed the trip to Bulgaria for Spurs' Europa League clash with Lokomotiv Plovdiv last week and the British media have linked him with a move to Paris St-Germain.

"You could see our team. I cannot start with all of them and I cannot have a bench without defenders or midfielders. In the same way the squad is a puzzle, the bench is also a little puzzle," said Mourinho.

When asked if he wanted Alli to stay at Spurs, the Portuguese said: "I want a balanced squad, that's what I want. He doesn't need to be sacrificed, but the squad is a puzzle."

Spurs face Leyton Orient in the League Cup third round on Tuesday.