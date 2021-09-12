Football: Allegri not panicking as rotten Juventus run continues at Napoli

TURIN (REUTERS) - Massimiliano Allegri said he will not reprimand his Juventus players for surrendering the lead in their 2-1 defeat at Napoli on Saturday (Sept 11), a result that leaves the Turin club without a victory after three Serie A games.

Allegri's side have started the season in poor form, drawing with Udinese and suffering a shock defeat against newly promoted Empoli before their loss in Naples.

But with a Champions League opener away to Malmo and a league clash against AC Milan coming up in the next week, Allegri insisted he is not overly concerned about his team's performances.

"I have nothing to reproach my players about," he told DAZN.

"Against Empoli we played a frenetic game. This time errors affected us and we lost too many balls. We can only continue to work.

"I have been through worse moments. Right now what counts is the game on Tuesday, we need to play a great match against Malmo and then we will face Milan.

"I am sorry because tonight the game was going the right way. We have conceded five goals and we have done that through our own mistakes."

Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was at fault for Napoli's equaliser as he tamely palmed a shot into the path of Matteo Politano for a tap-in, continuing a poor run of form for the Poland international.

"He is a great goalkeeper and he will be the first choice at Juventus, also on Tuesday in the Champions League," Allegri said.

"He made some good saves before that, even though Napoli did not shoot much. He was doing well tonight, but then there was that ball that escaped him."