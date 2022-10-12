Football: Allegri 'ashamed' as Juve fall in Israel to edge closer to Champions League exit

HAIFA, Israel - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said he felt "ashamed" of his side who played without "heart and passion" in a 2-0 Champions League defeat at Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday to sit on the brink of elimination.

Omer Atzili scored twice to give the Israeli side their first victory in four matches in Group H in this year's elite European competition.

Juve are third in their group, equal on three points with Maccabi, who remain bottom, and five behind Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain, who drew later in the evening.

"There is only silence after this bad result," said Allegri. "We're not talking here about technical or tactical questions, it is a question of heart and passion. We play too individually."

The 55-year-old ruled out talk of resignation.

"Resignation? Never, when a challenge becomes more difficult it's even more beautiful, you have to get out of it with courage, desire and passion."

After the game Juventus president Andrea Agnelli expressed his dismay but repeated his support for Allegri.

"I'm ashamed of what's happening right now," said Agnelli to Sky Sport Italia. "There is no one person culpable, it's not the coach's fault if we can't win a tackle. Allegri is going to remain coach of Juventus."

Allegri agreed with the club president's verdict.

"Agnelli is right when he says we must be ashamed," said Allegri, who lead the club to two Champions League runners-up finishes in 2015 and 2017.

"Especially for the first half, where we did nothing and they put us in difficulty from the start."

The hosts dominated the first half at the Sammy Ofer stadium and took the lead after seven minutes.

Atzili outjumped the visiting defence to meet a cross from Pierre Cornud, and although he turned his head away just before making contact, the ball struck his back. Wojciech Szczesny reached the ball but it crawled through his outstretched fingers and in off the post.

Maccabi poured forward. Tjaronn Chery hit the bar. Szczesny saved from Atzili.