Football: Alisson 'looks like' missing piece for Liverpool, says Klopp

LIVERPOOL, England (AFP) - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes £65 million (S$113 million) goalkeeper Alisson Becker could be the final piece in putting together a title challenge this season.

The Brazilian made a vital save from Pascal Gross two minutes from time to record a third clean sheet in three games since joining from Roma as Klopp's men beat Brighton 1-0 to move top of the embryonic Premier League table.

Alisson also made a crucial save from Luka Milivojevic's free-kick in a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Monday, but Klopp wasn't so enthused with his new recruit's fancy footwork as he raced from his goal to chip an onrushing Brighton attacker in the second half.

"Looks like (it)," said Klopp when quizzed if Alisson was the missing piece from his side that reached the Champions League final last season but lost thanks to two huge errors from Besiktas-bound stopper Loris Karius.

"The free-kick last week, the header today. I don't like actually this little chip when he came out the goal but I never had a Brazilian goalkeeper (before). It's all good," added Klopp.

"He's a massive signing for us of course... that's why we brought him in."

Manchester City's 1-1 draw at newly-promoted Wolves earlier on Saturday allowed Liverpool to take an early advantage in the title race.

Related Story Football: Salah strike sinks Brighton and sends Liverpool top

However, Klopp insisted he is taking no notice of the league table after just three games.

"I'm really not interested in the table. We live on this planet so we knew before what the results have been and, if we win, probably we will be at least for tonight top," said Klopp.

"It's really not important after the third matchday, nine points are important... I expect a lot from the boys, I'm pretty demanding but I know we can improve. For tonight it's all good, but a lot of work to do."