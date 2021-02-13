Football: Alisson at fault again as Leicester earn 3-1 comeback win over Liverpool

LEICESTER (REUTERS) - An error by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson helped Leicester come from behind to earn a 3-1 win on Saturday (Feb 13), with the champions losing three successive Premier League games for the first time since November 2014, when they were managed by Brendan Rodgers.

Liverpool were again forced into a defensive reshuffle due to Fabinho's injury, with January loan signing Ozan Kabak handed his debut. The 20-year-old's slip let Jamie Vardy in in the first half, only for the Leicester striker to hit the crossbar.

It was Trent Alexander-Arnold's turn to hit the woodwork from a free-kick just after the interval before Mohamed Salah finally broke the deadlock in the 68th minute after being set up by a superb Roberto Firmino backwards flick.

After VAR had overturned a penalty awarded to Leicester, James Maddison equalised from a free-kick, before Alisson, who made two glaring errors in Liverpool's loss to Manchester City last weekend, cost his side again.

The Brazilian came flying out of his goal to meet a long ball over the top but collided with Kabak and allowed Vardy in to score in the 81st minute.

Harvey Barnes made sure of the win four minutes later to complete another miserable afternoon for Liverpool.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said the equaliser was a turning point. He added: "For me it looks a clear offside, and that’s the moment it should be yes or no. The second goal is a misunderstanding. I said before we need to get used to each other, and we were used to each other until when the goal happened, it was a really good football game.

"They were one position ahead of us, maybe more now, but on the pitch that was not obvious, we were the clear dominant side. We played football, we did pretty much everything, scored a really nice goal. The game was really good, but then you concede these two goals. The third goal was something I don’t like, because we were too open and I told the boys that is not OK. But it is the situation we are in. Tough times. You saw we tried everything, it is not that we did not try."

Leicester midfielder Maddison told BT Sport: "We were solid throughout. The more they start going for it the more space opens up for [Harvey] Barnes on the counter-attack so we utilised that brilliantly I think.

"I don't know what was going through my head and I think Anthony Taylor was lost too. He was getting told this and that - it's a penalty, a free-kick... Daniel [Amartey] claimed the touch and got a flick-on it but it turned out to be onside. That was a big moment for us to kick on in the game.

"Jamie Vardy sniffs out little opportunities. It was a mix-up between the goalkeeper and the centre-half. It's just one of those things. You can't look into it too much. Alisson is having a tough time at the moment but he is a top keeper and I'm sure he will be back. I'm just happy we could pounce on that mistake.

"We are right up there and we're not up there by fluke. We will keep working and grinding out results against big teams like Liverpool. It's about taking the big moments. We weren't at our best to be honest but I'll take those big moments."