Football: Albirex Niigata beat Geylang International 4-0 in Singapore Premier League opener

SINGAPORE - Despite the coronavirus outbreak, around 1,300 fans showed up at the Jurong East Stadium and were treated to a goalfest as Albirex Niigata beat Geylang International 4-0 on Saturday (Feb 29).

A 40th-minute goal by Albirex's Reo Nischiguchi injected some life into what had been a rather lull first half of the opening game of the Singapore Premier League (SPL).

Geylang goalkeeper Zainol Gulam did superbly to push away Tomoyuki Doi's long range effort, but Nischiguchi was there to pounce on the rebound and give the home side the lead.

Things went awry for the Eagles after the restart when Fareez Farhan was sent off for a head butt on Ryoya Tanaguchi.

The Japanese side, who finished fourth last season, made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute through Ryosuke Nagasawa.

Things got worse for the visitors just seven minutes after that as they were reduced to nine men when Shahrin Saberin got a red card for blocking an attempt on goal with his hand in the box.

Doi calmly placed the resulting penalty into the bottom right corner.

Tanaguchi sealed the dominant win for the home side in the 77th minute. Doi's initial attempt was blocked by Geylang's defenders, but the forward smashed in the ball when it fell to him.