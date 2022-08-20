Football: Albirex Niigata announce tie-up with ITE College West

SINGAPORE - Singapore Premier League (SPL) side Albirex Niigata on Thursday (Aug 19) evening announced a collaboration with ITE College West, which was made official by both parties just before the White Swans' SPL match with Tampines Rovers at the Jurong East Stadium.

As part of the tie-up, Albirex will provide training opportunities and exposure for the school's students enrolled in the football co-curricular activity through combined training sessions with their youth squads, which comprise mainly local players.

Albirex may also award scholarships for ITE College West players who do well academically and offer trials to talent-spotted players.

Off the pitch, the club and school will also work together on industry projects pertaining to football coaching techniques, analytics and relevant technology.

Albirex will offer internship opportunities for students from fitness or sports-related courses and ITE College West staff may also be attached to the professional club.

The two parties also plan to jointly organise football-themed community outreach activities for residents in the South-west District.

Title-chasing Albirex celebrated the collaboration by beating Tampines 4-2.

A brace each by in-form strikers Kodai Tanaka and Ilhan Fandi helped the Japanese side pull level on 45 points with SPL leaders Lion City Sailors, who remain top on goal difference and will restore their three-point cushion if they beat Tanjong Pagar United on Saturday.

Boris Kopitovic and Kyoga Nakamura found the net for Tampines.