Football: Albirex close gap on SPL leaders Sailors with 2-1 win

SINGAPORE - Albirex Niigata came from behind to beat Singapore Premier League leaders Lion City Sailors 2-1 on Friday (June 24) and narrow the gap at the top of the table to three points.

With both sides to meet two more times in the league, it looks like the Sailors' title defence won't be as smooth-sailing as some had thought.

In a pulsating match at the Jalan Besar Stadium, both sides played some high-quality football to entertain the 1,821-strong crowd.

While the Sailors dominated possession, with Maxime Lestienne lively on the left wing, the White Swans were dangerous on the counter-attack as they cancelled each other out.

The Sailors took the lead when Kim Shin-wook headed in Shahdan Sulaiman's corner in the 41st minute, only for Masaya Idetsu to whip in a free-kick equaliser from a wide position just four minutes later.

Despite losing former Southampton forward Tadanari Lee to a left collarbone fracture, Albirex were more than a match for the Sailors, as they kept their shape and patience.

The visitors made the decisive breakthrough nine minutes after the restart, when Kan Kobayashi played a delightful clipped pass over Hariss Harun, and Kodai Tanaka lashed in a brilliant left-footed shot for the winner.

With his 13th goal in 12 games, Tanaka has also joined Tampines Rovers' Boris Kopitovic at the top of the scorers' list.

The hosts had a slew of corners in added time, but failed to make their chances count as Faris Ramli scuffed a late effort wide.

Analysis

While we are yet to reach the halfway point of the season, it is increasingly clear that this is going to be two-horse race.

What is interesting is how Albirex's youngsters have stepped up to the challenge.

None of their starters in this match was over 23, but their tactical versatility - playing possession football against weaker sides, and hit on the counter against the seasoned Sailors - has been impressive.

Perhaps, the title will eventually be decided by the four matches between the top two. Interestingly, the Sailors have never beaten Albirex in seven SPL matches since they privatised in 2020.

But at least, the worry that one team will run away with the championship is temporarily eased, and fans can look forward to an exciting race for now.