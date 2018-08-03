Football: AIA offers S'pore Spurs fans a chance to catch a game at new stadium in London

SINGAPORE - AIA Singapore has partnered former Lions captain Nazri Nasir to inspire Singaporeans to lead healthier, longer lives.

The insurance group has launched a social media contest to celebrate Singaporeans who lead healthy and active lifestyles.

The "AIA Mission: Spurs - Celebrating Courage Over Adversity" contest sets out to find passionate Tottenham Hotspur fans in Singapore who have managed to overcome life's challenges and have since adopted a healthy and active lifestyle.

The most inspirational Spurs fan will win a journey of a lifetime for two to visit the club's new world-class stadium at White Hart Lane in London alongside Nazri, who has been a supporter of the North London club since childhood.

AIA is the global principal partner of Spurs, who finished third in last season's English Premier League, and qualified for this season's Champions League.

"As an ex-professional footballer, I retired early and unfortunately, was not prepared for the next chapter of my life," said 47-year-old Nazri.

"Having gone through setbacks, both physically and financially, I realised the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle and planning for the future.

"I hope to encourage more Singaporeans and the next generation to be the best that they can be through this initiative."

AIA Singapore chief customer and marketing officer Ho Lee Yen said: "We are very excited to work with Nazri to advocate healthy living and fulfil the dreams of Spurs fans of visiting the home of Tottenham Hotspur.

"As always, we want to challenge ourselves to go beyond the traditional insurance model as we continuously invest in Singaporeans' health, enabling them to live healthier, longer, better lives."

Those interested can find out more about the contest at www.facebook.com/Singapore.AIA to stand a chance to win an exclusive trip to meet Spurs players and watch a match at Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium in London. The deadline for submissions is Sunday (Aug 5).