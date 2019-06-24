Football: AFF welcomes Thai PM's announcement on Asean's 2034 World Cup bid

SINGAPORE - Asean Football Federation (AFF) president Khiev Sameth said the regional football body "welcomed" the announcement by Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Sunday (June 23) that South-east Asian countries will jointly bid to host the World Cup in 2034. Mr Prayut had made the announcement in Bangkok, after meetings between leaders in the 10-member Asean grouping.

In a statement, Mr Sameth said on Monday (June 24): "The AFF welcomes the announcement that our political leaders in this region have pledged their support for Asean to launch a joint bid to host the 2034 Fifa World Cup.

"It has always been our stand that Asean, which is collectively the third-largest economy in Asia and the seventh-largest in the world, has the potential to host a successful Fifa World Cup."

Asia has held the quadrennial showpiece of international football only once, when Japan and South Korea were joint hosts in 2002, and Qatar will bring it back to the continent in 2022.

The Asean countries are Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Brunei.

The region is home to more than 640 million people, many of whom follow football avidly even if their national teams are relative minnows, with none having ever qualified for the World Cup Finals.

The idea of Asean hosting the World Cup was first mooted at the beginning of the decade and advocates say the move could help raise the region's profile and integration.

However, experts said more needs to be done to iron out the details of how the 10 countries should proceed with the bid, including the possibility of fielding one regional team consisting of the best players from the region.

Added Mr Sameth: "A Fifa World Cup hosted by Asean will generate economic and sporting benefits for this region, and will also strengthen bonding among the 640 million people.

"The AFF will engage our stakeholders and look into the possibility of making a bid for the hosting rights while taking into account the key factors including pre-determined minimum requirements for hosting the competition, timelines and other considerations."