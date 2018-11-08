Football: AFF Suzuki Cup fans advised to arrive at least 1.5 hours ahead of kick-off

SINGAPORE - Singapore will kick off its 2018 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup campaign on Friday (Nov 9) against Indonesia at 8.00pm at the National Stadium.

In view of the expected crowd capacity for the AFF Suzuki Cup opening match, enhanced entry screening measures will be implemented around the National Stadium to ensure the safety and security of the fans. For ease of entry into our venue, fans are recommended to check the gate numbers on their tickets before coming to the Singapore Sports Hub.

Gate No. indicated on ticket:

Singapore fans - 1, 3, 6, 9, 12, 15 and 18

Indonesia fans - 21

Security checkpoints will be at the respective gates.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) and Singapore Sports Hub strongly advise patrons coming for the match on the following:

Arrive at the National Stadium at least 1.5 hours before kick-off.

Security check points and gates will open at 6pm.

Bring only what is needed to facilitate security checks.

Avoid bringing bags for quicker clearance.

These items are not allowed into the National Stadium: Luggage bags, bags exceeding 35cm x 20cm x 30cm, air horns, loud hailers, large banners, and selfie sticks.

No storage facilities will be provided.

Indonesia fans arriving by coach are advised to alight at the OCBC Aquatics Centre

FAS reserves the right to refuse entry to any person who does not comply with security check requests.

There will be a "No Bags Lane" at each security checkpoint for quicker entry. Patrons are also advised to take public transport. Tickets are still on sale at www.sportshub.com.sg.

The full conditions of entry for events at the National Stadium can be found here: http://www.sportshub.com.sg/Documents/Conditions-of-Entry/NST-COE.pdf.