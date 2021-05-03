Football: AFC Cup East Zone group stage games postponed due to Covid-19

The 2020 edition of the AFC Cup was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 2020 edition of the AFC Cup was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.PHOTO: AFC/INSTAGRAM
  • Published
    1 hour ago

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - The second-tier AFC Cup's group stage matches for clubs in the east zone have been postponed to June due to challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Monday (May 3).

The Group J matches were initially scheduled to be held in Hong Kong from May 14-20 but will now be played from June 23-29.

"The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has agreed to the proposal by the Hong Kong Football Association (HKFA) to reschedule the AFC Cup East Zone Group J matches," the AFC said in a statement.

"The decision was confirmed, taking into consideration the ongoing challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and to allow more time to ensure the optimal delivery of the matches."

Group J includes Mongolia's Athletic 220, Hong Kong's Eastern Long Lions and Lee Man plus Taiwan's Tainan City.

The 2020 edition of the AFC Cup was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic when quarantine regulations in many nations made international travel almost impossible.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 