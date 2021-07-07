Football: AFC Cup Asean Zone matches scrapped owing to absence of suitable host

SINGAPORE- Singapore Premier League (SPL) sides Lion City Sailors and Geylang International will not play continental football this season.

The Covid-19 pandemic claimed its latest sporting victims on Wednesday (July 7) after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced that all matches in the Asean Zone of the AFC Cup - the continent's second-tier club competition - have been cancelled due to the challenges finding a suitable host to stage the centralised matches.

The AFC Cup Asean Zone comprised three of the tournament's 10 groups - Groups G, H and I - and the rest of the matches across the remaining Zones will continue as scheduled.

In March, Singapore had initially earned the nod to host group stage matches involving local sides Sailors and Geylang, who were in Group H and I, respectively.

But on May 27, as the Republic grappled with a spike in cases, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced its withdrawal as a host. The AFC was then unable to find a replacement.

The Sailors, who have publicly stated their lofty ambitions to become a recognised side in Asia, will now have to wait longer to face their regional counterparts.

Its chief executive officer Chew Chun-Liang said: "We were looking forward to competing against regional clubs, and all of us are disappointed that our portion of the AFC Cup competition has been cancelled.

"But we are acutely aware of the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Sailors remain supportive of measures that help keep football fans, players and staff across the region safe.

"We will continue to work hard to achieve success locally to ensure we qualify for AFC competitions next season and work towards our vision of competing and doing well in the region."

Geylang, meanwhile, will now focus on rediscovering their form in the SPL, which will resume on July 17 after an extended break of over eight weeks.

Eagles' head coach Noor Ali said: "We are obviously disappointed we will not have the chance to compete in the AFC Cup again as this would have been our return to the competition for the first time since 2010.

"However, we understand the challenges the AFC faces amid the ongoing pandemic and recognise the health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance. We will now focus on getting the results domestically and hopefully regain our place on the continental stage again."