Football: Achtung! StarHub sports package customers to get Bundesliga action

SINGAPORE - Existing StarHub sports package subscribers will be able to watch their favourite German football clubs live in action at no additional cost from this season.

StarHub on Tuesday (Sept 15) announced a new multi-year deal to air Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 matches and become the league's official telco partner in Singapore.

As part of the agreement with Bundesliga International, fans will be able to watch the German Supercup and end-of-season promotion and relegation play-off matches, in addition to the league games - more than 200 matches in total - on StarHub platforms.

StarHub consumer business group chief Johan Buse said: "We are delighted to bring Bundesliga, one of the most popular football leagues in the world, to Singapore for the coming seasons, and look forward to providing our customers with a new and refreshing Bundesliga experience.

"For a start, German football fans can now catch their favourite German clubs and stars on their preferred platform, live and on-the-go with our new StarHub TV+. In the coming months, fans can look forward to even more unique Bundesliga content as we make StarHub the home of sports."

StarHub will be launching a Bundesliga microsite, which will host match highlights, matchday clips and Bundesliga Report - a show that will feature Bundesliga stars, stories and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

Fans will be able to watch two additional Bundesliga programmes - Bundesliga Weekly and Best of the Month - for latest updates on team news and key players for each match every Thursday, as well as a look back at the best goals, matches and players for each month.

The telco also indicated it will collaborate closely with Bundesliga International to engage local football fans through onsite activations and promotions at StarHub official stores and events.

Supporters can also look forward to interactions with their favourite Bundesliga teams and players through subscriber-only events such as meet and greet sessions or social contests to win player jerseys as the season progresses.

Bundesliga International chief executive officer Robert Klein said: "This agreement is not only about bringing the best coverage of our world class players and clubs, but also getting closer to the fans by working with StarHub and its extensive reach in Singapore.

"By working closely with StarHub and our partners, we can continue to grow the reach of the Bundesliga in Singapore and throughout Asia."

The new Bundesliga campaign kicks off on Saturday, when European champions Bayern Munich host Schalke in their bid to extend their record to nine consecutive league titles.

Bayern Munich fan Jason Tan said: "Over the years, we have seen German club football rise to become European powerhouses, with Bayern winning the latest Champions League final.

"As an existing sports package subscriber, it's great that we will be able to continue enjoying live Bundesliga games on StarHub, watch some of the best young talents such as Alphonso Davies compete, and get to know more about them."

Fans can subscribe to the StarHub Sports+ Pass at $20 per month.