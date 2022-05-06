Football: Abramovich denies calling in loan so Chelsea sale can go through

LONDON (AFP) - Roman Abramovich has denied reports he is asking for a £1.5 billion (S$2.5 billion) loan to be repaid for the sale of Chelsea to go through.

The Russian billionaire put the Premier League club up for sale on March 2, insisting he would not call in the loan amassed during his 19-year reign in charge and that all proceeds from the sale of the club would go to victims of the war in Ukraine.

Abramovich was then sanctioned by the British government and the European Union for his links to Russian president Vladimir Putin, forcing Chelsea to operate under a special licence.

That licence runs out on May 31, with fears over the future of the club if a sale does not take place before the end of the month.

The Times reported on Tuesday that Abramovich was claiming the sanctions prevented him from being able to write off that debt.

Other reports suggested Abramovich had asked the bidders to up their offers by an extra £500 million to support victims of the war.

"Mr Abramovich's intentions in relation to gifting the proceeds from the Chelsea sale to charity have not changed," a spokesman for Abramovich said in a statement posted on the Chelsea website.

"Mr Abramovich has not asked for any loan to be repaid to him - such suggestions are entirely false - as are suggestions that Mr Abramovich increased the price of the club last minute.

"As part of Mr Abramovich's objective to find a good custodian for Chelsea FC, he has however encouraged each bidder throughout this process to commit investing in the club - including in the Academy, women's team, necessary redevelopment of the stadium as well as maintaining the work of Chelsea Foundation."

The statement added that the funds from the sale will be frozen and "subject to a legal procedure governed by authorities".

However, Abramovich's aim is for the money to go towards a newly created charitable foundation.

Chelsea are expected to go for a world record price for a sports club of around £2.5 billion.