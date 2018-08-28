Football: 10-man Home United lose 11-1 on aggregate to North Korea's April 25 in AFC Cup inter-zone semis

SINGAPORE - Singapore Premier League side Home United were walloped 9-1 by North Korean side April 25 Sports Club in the second leg of their AFC Cup inter-zone semi-final tie in Pyongyang on Tuesday (Aug 28).

April 25 progressed to the inter-zone final with an 11-1 aggregate win after a 2-0 first-leg win at the Jalan Besar Stadium last week.

They will meet either Turkmenistan team Altyn Asyr or India's Bengaluru in the final. The winners will then meet the winners of the West Zone final for the chance to be crowned AFC Cup champions.

In the second-leg tie on Tuesday, Home's South Korean midfielder Song Ui-Young had given the Protectors the lead in the 19th minute, but Om Chol Song equalised just four minutes later.

Rim Chol Min then gave the North Koreans the lead before Om went on to complete a hat-trick before half-time.

As if trailing 4-1 at the break was not bad enough, Home had defender Shakir Hamzah sent off for a second booking, and April 25 duly scored another five goals.

Skipper An Il Bom grabbed a brace in the 51st and 65th minute, while Han Song Hyok (61st), Son Phyong Il (79th) and Yun Il Gwang (84th) also got on the scoresheet.

The 9-1 loss is believed to be the heaviest knockout-round defeat in the 15-year history of the competition.

In 2014, Indonesian side Persipura Jayapura beat Myanmar's Yangon United 9-2 and, in 2009, Vietnam's Binh Duong beat Malaysian side Kedah 8-2, both in last-16 games.