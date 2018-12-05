Foot injury could keep Mane out of Burnley clash

LONDON • Liverpool could be without one of their "Fab Three" for today's Premier League trip to Burnley after manager Jurgen Klopp revealed Sadio Mane had to face a late fitness test after suffering a foot injury.

The Senegal forward suffered a cut that required several stitches during Sunday's 1-0 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby but Klopp confirmed he was not ruling the player out of contention until the last possible minute.

"Sadio really had an awful cut on his foot. It needed to be stitched. He is okay but (he is) walking around here now in flip-flops and you don't play in flip-flops," the German said at his pre-match press conference. "That means, in this moment, he is not ready, but we will see later."

The Reds might also be without defender Andy Robertson, who suffered a dead leg in the Toffees clash. "With Robbo, it is not that serious as with Sadio, but we need to have a look," the manager added.

The 51-year-old also revealed he had accepted a Football Association charge of misconduct for his wild celebrations after Divock Origi's winner, which came six minutes into added time at Anfield .

Klopp had been given until tomorrow to respond but told reporters he would pay the £8,000 (S$13,907) fine: "I couldn't avoid it... if there was no rule, we as managers would do it every week.

"That's what rules are for and if you break rules, you have to be fined for it. I don't think anyone thought it was massively wrong. It happened, I'll pay it, no problem."

$14k Fine Jurgen Klopp has to pay after his misconduct charge.

He was also quizzed about the form of Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, who has gone off the boil this season, scoring just three goals in 14 league appearances.

However, Klopp insisted there was no cause for concern over the player's lacklustre form, with Liverpool still unbeaten in the league, and felt it was only a matter of time before Firmino got back to his best.

"It's completely normal. It's not that he's playing his best football in every second. You have moments when you fly, and moments when you have to work and come again," he said.

"Nothing to worry about, we all have to go through this and everything will be fine."

REUTERS

BURNLEY V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch103 & StarHub Ch228, tomorrow, 3.30am