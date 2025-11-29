Food-loving Szczesny says he broke Barcelona's body-fat record

Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has revealed he holds an unwanted club record -- for excessive body fat -- but insists his love of food has never hindered him in his career between the posts.

The 35-year-old, who came out of retirement last year to help Barcelona win the LaLiga title and is known for his candid admissions about smoking, says a little extra fat has never weighed him down.

"I like to eat, and even though I manage to stay within the limits, I still broke Barcelona's record when it comes to fat, excessive fat," he told GQ Poland in an interview published last week.

The goalkeeper, who won 84 caps for Poland, shared an exchange with Barca teammate Robert Lewandowski when the pair were on international duty.

"Once, Lewy (Lewandowski), teasing me in the Polish national team's changing room - I was in my underpants - said, 'How could Szczesny have made such a career with that body?'

"Coach Czeslaw Michniewicz, who was a goalkeeper himself, said, 'You see, Lewy, standing in goal is like chess. You play with your hands, but you really play with your head.' Since then, whenever anyone says to me, 'Wojciech, go to the gym', I reply, 'listen, it's like chess'." REUTERS