Follow rules on VAR, EPL and Bundesliga told

LONDON • The International Football Association Board (Ifab) has urged the Premier League and other competitions to all follow the same rules on the involvement of video review (VAR) technology.

The move comes after concern that the English top flight and German Bundesliga, in particular, were applying different interpretations from the ones handed out.

"Each competition must respect the laws of the game and any of The Ifab's published/communicated guidelines and/or clarifications," an Ifab spokesman told Reuters.

On Wednesday, football's law-making body issued a circular on the recent changes, including the issue of the use of VAR in the taking of penalty kicks.

The Premier League and Bundesliga have opted to leave the decision over whether a goalkeeper had moved off the line to on-field officials, with VAR intervening only if there is a clear mistake.

But Ifab has insisted that VAR "must check for any offence by the goalkeeper (and/or the kicker) and the VAR must inform the referee if there is clear replay evidence".

Before this season, The Professional Games Match Officials Limited, the organisation which manages referees in the Premier League, told clubs, managers and players that VAR would not get involved in rulings on the goalkeepers' feet positions at penalties.

That stance came after criticism at the Women's World Cup, where penalties were retaken after video review of the goalkeeper's movement.

The law was recently changed to allow goalkeepers to move at penalty kicks, so long as at least one foot is left in line with the goal line.

Ifab also said that if a goalkeeper infringed the law, he should be automatically booked - except for shoot-out situations.

REUTERS