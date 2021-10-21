Foden, Palmer are City's future

BRUGES (Belgium) • Phil Foden ran the show for Manchester City in their 5-1 hammering of Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday, but it was the goal-scoring cameo of fellow academy graduate Cole Palmer that underlined the club's vast strength in depth.

Operating as a false No. 9, Foden tormented the Brugge defence before he was withdrawn on 64 minutes - with City 3-0 up, thanks to goals from Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez and Kyle Walker. Three minutes later, Palmer, on as a replacement for Kevin de Bruyne, added to City's lead for his first European goal.

Mahrez claimed a second goal in the 84th minute, three minutes after Hans Vanaken pulled a goal back for Brugge.

England coach Gareth Southgate recently called Foden's emergence "fabulously exciting", and the 21-year-old did not disappoint in Belgium.

His sublime chipped pass allowed Cancelo to break the deadlock. His constant movement also forged numerous openings for City, whose failed pursuit of Harry Kane in the summer has forced Pep Guardiola to get creative with his attack to compensate for the lack of a genuine centre-forward.

"He can play as a striker, dropping when he wants and going in behind. He can attack really well with Rodri, with Kevin. Phil has a special talent," said Guardiola, whose team are second in Group A on six points, one behind Paris Saint-Germain, who beat RB Leipzig 3-2.

While their spending power is immense, City have shown they can nurture talent as well.

Foden had to bide his time before developing into a core member of City's first team, providing the blueprint for the likes of the exciting Palmer. Guardiola said he plans to keep the 19-year-old attacking midfielder at the Etihad this season.

Palmer made a late appearance as a substitute in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Burnley, and then scored a hat-trick just a couple of hours later for the Under-23s against Leicester's reserves.

"Cole has a special quality. In front of the box, he has this talent that is difficult to find. When he has the ball there, most of them finish in the net," said Guardiola.

"But I know how it works with young players in all countries, especially this one (England) as well. So let's be calm, let's be patient like we've done with Phil.

"He's a player for our future, for the future of this club."

Palmer became just the third teenager to score for City in the Champions League after Foden and Kelechi Iheanacho, and, at the age of 19 and 166 days, he is the 10th-youngest Englishman to score in the competition.

Separately, five arrests have been made after a City supporter was left in critical condition following a fight after the match.

The man, a Belgian national, was badly beaten at a motorway service station where rival fans first stole his club scarf.

Police said they had made the arrests after the fight that continued outside on the forecourt.

"His life is in mortal danger," a police statement said.

"The victim is a 63-year-old from Ninove."

Brugge have condemned the violence on their club website.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS