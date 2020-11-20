Foden grateful to make amends

LONDON • Phil Foden thanked Gareth Southgate for keeping faith in him after the England midfielder made amends for "one of the hardest moments of his life" by scoring his first international goals in Wednesday's 4-0 win against Iceland.

Foden was sent home by Southgate along with Mason Greenwood after the pair breached coronavirus protocols by inviting local women into the team hotel during England's trip to Iceland in September.

The 20-year-old was making his first England start since being recalled and with the hosts leading 2-0 in the Nations League dead rubber, the Manchester City midfielder grabbed a brace.

"I am just happy to repay (Southgate) with the goals and play well," Foden said after becoming the youngest England player to score more than once in a match at Wembley.

"I was just determined to get back and do the best I can."

England midfielder Declan Rice, 21, also scored his first international goal in the Wembley rout.

It was made all the sweeter coming alongside a goal for Mason Mount as England had three players aged 21 or younger score in the same match for the first time since 1883.

West Ham's Rice and Chelsea's Mount, 21, fulfilled a lifelong dream as they played together in England's midfield.

"We have been best mates since we were eight years old. We have seen each other's journeys and seen each other grow," Rice said. "Before the game, when we knew we were playing in midfield together, that was a special moment, and then to score in the same game was incredible."

It has been a frustrating year for Southgate as England struggled to establish any momentum on the pitch, while there was a rash of unwanted headlines provoked by several of his players' antics off it.

He will hope his team's last game of the year - which saw another eye-catching display from Jack Grealish - serves as the springboard for a successful European Championship campaign.

1883 England have had three players aged 21 or younger score in the same match for the first time since February 1883 v Ireland (William Cobbold, Oliver Whateley and Frank Pawson).

"With England there is always something to play for," said Southgate, who employed the 3-4-3 system for the seventh straight match.

"There are big opportunities for young players, especially."

Elsewhere in Group 2, there was more at stake for Belgium, who beat Denmark 4-2 to reach the final four of the competition.

"We have proven now we can play difficult games," said striker Romelu Lukaku after scoring twice in the win.

"We can play teams off the park but we also know how to win when it's needed even if it is not with our best style. When we need we can play with a strong defence and on the counter-attack."

STATE OF PLAY

QUALIFIED FOR OCTOBER'S FINALS Italy (A1), Belgium (A2), France (A3), Spain (A4). PROMOTED Austria (B1), Czech Republic (B2), Hungary (B3), Wales (B4), Montenegro (C1), Armenia (C2), Slovenia (C3), Albania (C4), Faroe Islands (D1), Gibraltar (D2) RELEGATED Bosnia-Herzegovina (A1), Iceland (A2), Sweden (A3), Switzerland/Ukraine (A4),* Northern Ireland (B1), Slovakia (B2), Turkey (B3), Bulgaria (B4) RELEGATION PLAY-OFF Cyprus (C1), Estonia (C2), Moldova (C3), Kazakhstan (C4) *Uefa will decide the result of Switzerland's home match against Ukraine as it was called off after six of the away side's players tested positive for the virus. Switzerland will go down unless they are given three points, in which case Ukraine will be relegated. Nations League results contribute to world ranking coefficient points and seedings ahead of the Dec 7 World Cup qualifying draw.

Italy secured first place in Group 1 with a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Sarajevo, ensuring they finished a point ahead of the Netherlands, who beat Poland 2-1 away.

The Azzurri and world's top-ranked Belgium join Spain and World Cup holders France in a knockout tournament expected to be held in Italy next October.

Italy manager Roberto Mancini admitted he now faces a selection headache for the June-July Euro 2020 after a young Italian side proved solid despite injury and coronavirus woes that led to the absence of players including Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Marco Verratti, Ciro Immobile and Federico Chiesa.

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, 21, was among those who impressed.

"It was already difficult to choose, but after these four to five months it will be even more.

"Many players have emerged and are proving to be excellent," said Mancini.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS