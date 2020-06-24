Foden can be Silva heir at City: Guardiola

LONDON • The talent of Manchester City's 20-year-old midfielder Phil Foden, who scored twice in Monday's 5-0 Premier League home win over Burnley, means the club do not have to invest in a replacement for the departing David Silva, says manager Pep Guardiola.

Silva, 34, is due to leave City at the end of this term after 10 seasons but in Foden, City look to have a ready-made replacement.

"In this position, when David says it is his last year, I spoke with the board that we have Phil so we don't have to invest," said Guardiola.

Foden, who scored the first and fifth goals in Monday's rout, said it was his best display in a City shirt, but Guardiola was not so sure.

"I remember some games in the Cup when he played similar. I am happy for him and he says what he feels," added the City boss.

"I said many times when he played he never played bad. Every time he played with us he always played at a high level.

"But he is 20 years old and he needs to improve. He will be an important player for this club for the next decade. He deserves it."

Guardiola hopes Silva, who also scored against Burnley, will be given a proper farewell when fans are back in the stadiums.

"We are going to, when it is possible to have people back to The Etihad, to try and have not one empty seat for this legend," he said.

Riyad Mahrez scored the other two goals on Monday, which took City to 63 points, 20 behind leaders Liverpool, who host Crystal Palace today.

Despite the win, Guardiola feared that Sergio Aguero could be out for the rest of the campaign after suffering a knee injury just before half-time.

"It doesn't look good. He was struggling in the last month with a problem in the knee. It doesn't look good for the season," he said.

