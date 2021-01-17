Focus on Fernandes

LONDON • Liverpool and Manchester United face off today as the Premier League's top two teams for the first time since 1997.

Having won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League title last year, the Reds are where the experts predicted they would be.

But United's position as leaders comes as a surprise - they have not been top at this stage of a season since Alex Ferguson's title-winning farewell campaign in 2013.

Much of their improvement is down to the arrival of Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford last January, according to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Since joining from Sporting Lisbon, United have not lost a domestic away game since, are on an 11-game unbeaten run and have taken a league-best 22 points from a possible 24 on the road this term.

If any one can end Liverpool's formidable record at Anfield - they have not been beaten in the league here since April 23, 2017 - and have taken a league-leading 22 out of 24 points at home this season, it could be the Fernandes-inspired visitors.

On the Portugal midfielder, who last month earned a record fourth Player of the Month award in 2020 and whose team-high of 11 league goals places him joint-third in the scoring charts this term, Klopp said: "He is an outstanding player. Before he joined United, we played already Sporting on the US tour (in 2019 pre-season game) and in that game already you could see 'wow'.

"Obviously, everybody knew him. You could really see he was a difference maker, that's what he shows now. He is settled, he's a very influential player for United, involved in a lot of things.

"People talk about the goal involvements, but the link-up and other situations as well. He seems to be a leader as well, so unfortunately, a good signing for United."

Yet despite the praise, Fernandes hit back at Klopp's previous criticism over the number of penalties given to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. United have been awarded 20 spot kicks in the Premier League since the start of last season, while Liverpool have had just 10 - a statistic the German highlighted.

But Fernandes, the club's primary spot-kick taker, has told Klopp to stop moaning.

"You always see what people say but I really don't care. I'm not focused on what they say. We have really quick players up front," he said.​

W7D1 Identical Liverpool's home form and Manchester United's away results this season. 11 United's tally of 36 points is 11 more than they had this time last season, while Liverpool have 16 fewer. 67 League games unbeaten for Liverpool at Anfield. 5 Years since United last won at Anfield, thanks to a Wayne Rooney goal for Louis van Gaal's team over Jurgen Klopp's side.

"People can talk and say what they want. But for me and the team, the main point is continuing to do the right things and when we get a penalty, just scoring."

Both clubs look set to do battle in a title race for the first time since 2008-09 when United emerged victorious under Ferguson.

However, Klopp claimed that victory against the league leaders - whose last league defeat came at Anfield last January - would be sweet enough on its own without drawing too many conclusions on the impact it could have come the end of the season.

"Winning against United is enough itself. That's all we have to think about," he added.

"There is no extra add-on because of the situation they are in.

"They got the points, they deserve the points they have so far, we have ours, and the season there is still a long way to go.

"We just try to win football games and to do this we need to perform on our highest level because United are a good team. They always were and that's it."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LIVERPOOL V MANCHESTER UNITED

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am