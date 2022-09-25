Flick suffers first loss as Germany get wake-up call

LEIPZIG - Germany's shock 1-0 home defeat by Hungary in the Nations League on Friday was a timely wake-up call for the four-time world champions ahead of November's World Cup in Qatar, coach Hansi Flick said.

Adam Szalai scored with a sensational back-heel flick as Germany suffered their first loss since Flick took over in August 2021.

The Germans can no longer finish top of League A Group 3, sitting in third place on six points behind Hungary (10) and Italy (eight), but ahead of England (two), with only one match left.

More importantly, for Flick, it was a reminder that his players still need to improve in the two months leading up to the World Cup.

"The team just got a wake-up call. It is better to be frustrated to lose today and not top the Nations League group... it is better now than at the World Cup," he said.

"It is also a personal motivation for everyone to give it all (against England) on Monday and put in the work in the next six weeks to add these few percentage points that we need to add. The defeat opened our eyes.

"The first half was very bad. We were not active and without any confidence. The second half was good but we had far too few chances to score."

The Germans barely had a shot on target in the first period but improved after the break without, however, making any impact.

Flick added that the first-half performance was the worst of his 14 games in charge, but took some responsibility himself.

"I opted for a line-up that just didn't work so well," he said.

"The way we approached the game, we can do much better. The time for experimentation is over."

His "experimentation" referred to putting attacking midfielder Jonas Hofmann at right-back, which he abandoned at half-time with the Germans trailing to Szalai's 17th-minute goal.

"We wanted to try something with Jonas at right-back... because we wanted to see two attacking fullbacks," said Flick.

"As a result, we couldn't get in flow. I have to take some of the blame for that."

Germany next play Gareth Southgate's England, already relegated following their 1-0 loss away to Italy, at Wembley on Monday.

Joshua Kimmich, clearly Germany's best player on a disappointing night, said beating the Three Lions will be the first step to a successful World Cup.

"Listen... we wanted to win the group at all costs, even if you didn't see that in the first half," he said.

"And now we can't do that anymore, but we still want to win the last game against England to give us more confidence."

Germany, desperate to make amends for their 2018 World Cup first-round exit, have been drawn in Group E along with Spain, Costa Rica and Japan in the tournament starting on Nov 20.

They open their campaign against Japan on Nov 23.

