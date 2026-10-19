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Flick clarifies Barcelona backline options before PSG and Real Madrid showdowns

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Oct 19 - Hansi Flick has confirmed that Raphinha could return to Barcelona's starting XI against Paris St Germain on Tuesday in the Champions League, amid a defensive injury crisis.

The Catalan club lost both Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia to injury on Sunday, leaving them with just five fit senior defenders.

• Raphinha could make first start for Barcelona since September 19 after hamstring issue.

• Garcia, Kounde and Andreas Christensen will all miss blockbuster PSG clash through injury.

• Flick says Kounde will be back "soon" and could play against Real Madrid on Sunday.

• Midfielders Rodri Hernandez and Frenkie de Jong cited by Flick as makeshift options for backline.

• Teenage centre back Alex Campos in squad for PSG game. The 18-year-old has yet to make Barcelona debut. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.