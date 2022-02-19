Flattery before the real battle

LONDON • Tottenham manager Antonio Conte claimed yesterday that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is the "best coach in the world" but, while the latter appreciates the kind words, he is sure that he is not worthy of the honour.

Speaking ahead of City's Premier League home clash against Spurs today, Guardiola said: "Thank you so much, but I am not. I appreciate it.

"I would say I don't have words (for Conte). I learn a lot watching his teams, the movement, the club rely on him 100 per cent and his ideas. He showed in Juventus and changed many things, at Inter Milan, at Chelsea.

"If the club rely on him 100 per cent they will have success. I have incredible respect for him because when I watch his teams I learn something new."

Premier League leaders City are nine points ahead of second-placed Liverpool (54), but the Reds have a game in hand.

Guardiola will be wary that this is not the time to relax with Jurgen Klopp's men close behind and will want to take all three points against Tottenham today.

His team are unbeaten in the league since the end of October, winning 14 of their last 15 matches. They have also conceded just 14 goals this season, the best among all 20 teams.

City also have the best home record this term, with 31 points from 12 games, including 10 wins.

However, they lost 1-0 to Tottenham in the reverse fixture earlier this campaign.

Spurs head into the match on the back of three league defeats and Guardiola is concerned that Conte's men will be extra eager to bounce back today.

"This is the problem, the fact they've lost three times they'll be ready for tomorrow," he said.

"To lose four times in a row is not easy for top teams.

"They have a lot of weapons, Son (Heung-min) we suffer every time, with (Harry) Kane, (Lucas) Moura, they have a lot of quality. Midfield and physicality."

Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus are doubts for today following recent injury problems.

Conte, meanwhile, will be buoyed by the fact that Spurs have won three of their last four league games against City, although all were in London.

Despite being in eighth, Tottenham are only seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, and they have three games in hand on the Red Devils, so a top-four finish is still attainable.

"For sure it will be a tough game for us. But, at the same time, we want to try to play and we want to try to use this game also to have a step for improvement," Conte said.

"We know that probably they will have the possession of 70, 75 minutes during the game, but we want to try to change something and also to show that we can fight.

"When you see a team of Pep Guardiola you can see an idea of football and you understand that there is a lot of work into the team. And this work is his idea and for this reason it's for me in this moment he is the best coach in the world."

Japhet Tanganga is out for today, while Oliver Skipp remains a major doubt for Spurs.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MAN CITY V TOTTENHAM

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 1.30am