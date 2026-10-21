Flamengo condemns Maracana damage after Vasco-Boca clash

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Oct 21 - Brazilian club Flamengo condemned what it described as "acts of vandalism" at the Maracana Stadium after Vasco da Gama's Copa Sudamericana campaign ended with a 3-1 defeat by Boca Juniors on Tuesday.

• In a statement on the club's website on Wednesday, Flamengo said it had received a report from the Maracana Consortium detailing significant damage caused by a section of supporters after the match. The damage affected seating areas, bathrooms, bars, access ramps and stadium signage.

• The club said repairs were already underway to ensure the venue is ready for Flamengo's home match against Estudiantes on Thursday.

• "The club has confidence in the competence and dedication of the professionals responsible for stadium operations, who worked through the night to address the consequences of an entirely unacceptable incident," the club said.

• Reuters has contacted Vasco da Gama and Boca Juniors for comment. REUTERS