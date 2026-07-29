After an illustrious career as a player and two successful spells as coach of Spanish giants Real Madrid, France great Zinedine Zidane has been handed the responsibility of leading his country again – this time from the dugout – after the 54-year-old was unveiled as the new boss of Les Bleus on July 28. While already a widely popular figure in the sport who may need no introductions, here are some tidbits on the former midfielder to get to know him better.

Zinedine Zidane waving at fans as he was unveiled as the newly appointed head coach of France at the French Football Federation headquarters in Paris on July 28.

1. He began his professional career at Cannes

Most football fans would know Zidane for his impressive five-season stay at Real during their Galacticos era in the early 2000s, or his equally remarkable stint at Italian side Juventus before that. But he actually rose from humble beginnings at Cannes, where he kick-started his career.

He made his professional debut for the then top-tier French side in May 1989 in a 1-1 draw with Nantes. After not making a single appearance for the club in the following campaign, he bounced back in 1990-91, featuring in 28 matches in his first full season and scoring his first professional goal, also against Nantes in a 2-1 win in February 1991.

Zidane went on to notch five goals in 31 games for Cannes in 1991-92, but it was not enough as the club were relegated from the first division, and he eventually made the switch to Bordeaux.

2. The elusive Copa del Rey

During his time at Real as both player (2001 to 2006) and coach (2016 to 2018 and 2019 to 2021), Zidane tasted success in the La Liga, Champions League and Spanish Super Cup. But there was one trophy which has surprisingly eluded him after all those years spent in the country – the Copa del Rey.

He came closest to winning it as a player, reaching the title decider of Spain’s annual knockout cup competition twice. In the 2002 final, Los Blancos conceded two first-half goals and eventually fell 2-1 to Deportivo La Coruna. Two years later, they were defeated 3-2 after extra time by Real Zaragoza.

The Frenchman’s record in the competition as Real coach was even more dismal , as they were eliminated in the quarter-finals thrice under his charge. In his last season at the helm in 2020-21, they were knocked out in the round of 32 after an embarrassing 2-1 extra-time loss to then third-tier side Alcoyano.

3. His four sons are pro footballers too

Zidane has four sons, who all came through the youth academy at Real. The most notable out of the four is Luca, 28, who now plays as a goalkeeper for Spanish second-tier side Granada. Deciding to represent Algeria at the senior international level, he featured in three games for the African nation at the 2026 World Cup, where they fell in the last 32 to Switzerland.

The oldest son Enzo, 31, has retired after stints in France, Switzerland and Spain’s lower leagues, while 24-year-old Theo will be entering his third straight season with Cordoba in Spain’s second division after extending his deal for another year earlier in July.

Youngest son Elyaz, a 20-year-old defender who had been playing for Real Betis’ reserve team, made a move back to France in July after signing with Ligue 2 side Red Star.

4. An unlikely childhood idol

While Zidane grew up watching the likes of Diego Maradona shine at the highest level for Argentina, one of his biggest sources of inspiration came from a playmaker of another South American country – Enzo Francescoli of Uruguay.

Speaking in a YouTube video posted by video game developer EA Sports on July 19, in which the Frenchman and fellow football greats Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Beckham came together to discuss their careers, he said he wanted to sleep with Francescoli’s jersey on after getting it during the 1996 Intercontinental Cup where Juventus claimed a 1-0 win over River Plate , who were captained by the Uruguayan.

Zidane was so fond of the attacking midfielder that he named his oldest son after him, and even launched a reality TV series titled Football Cracks with him in 2010 to search for rising talent in Spain.

5. Punished with community service

The biggest blight on Zidane’s illustrious career happened in the 2006 World Cup final, when he infamously headbutted Italian Marco Materazzi, reportedly after the defender had insulted the Frenchman’s sister. The midfield maestro was duly shown a red card, and France lost on penalties following the 1-1 draw after extra time.

But since he had already decided earlier to retire from professional football at the end of the tournament, Zidane, who went on to win the Golden Ball at the tournament, would not have been able to serve any match bans for the sending-off.

He later came to an agreement on his punishment with football’s world governing body FIFA, to pay a fine of 7,500 Swiss francs and do three days of community service , working with children and youngsters as part of the organisation’s humanitarian activities.