Five English clubs sign up for Super League

LONDON • On a day when it emerged that Arsenal were among five English clubs that have signed up to a breakaway European Super League, they did little to show that they remain one of the continent's elite forces.

Mikel Arteta's men needed a last-gasp equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw against struggling Fulham at the Emirates yesterday, leaving them in ninth place in the Premier League on 46 points.

Arsenal are nine points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham with six games to go, and their best chance of returning to the Champions League is via winning the Europa League. While they are through to the semi-finals of Europe's second-tier competition, they have not finished in the top four of the Premier League since 2016.

The Times reported yesterday that the Gunners - along with Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham - have agreed to join a new league to rival the Champions League. The news comes less than 24 hours before Uefa is due to sign off on its own plans for an expanded and restructured Champions League from 2024.

On the field, Arsenal were seconds away from a first home defeat against Fulham. The hosts twice had the ball in the net in the first half but both were ruled out for offside - Dani Ceballos' effort following a very tight video assistant referee decision.

Josh Maja's second-half penalty was Fulham's only shot on target but the visitors appeared to be set for three valuable points until Eddie Nketiah's 97th-minute goal.

Arteta told Sky Sports after watching his men dominate possession (69 per cent) and take 18 shots, with five finding the target: "We could have scored three or four. We totally deserved to win the match but put ourselves in a difficult position."

While 18th-placed Fulham (27 points) remain entrenched in a survival bid, Sheffield United's relegation was sealed when they lost 1-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. They are 19 points behind fourth-bottom Burnley (33) with a maximum of 18 up for grabs.

Championship leaders Norwich City will move in the opposite direction, after they were promoted despite a 3-1 defeat by Bournemouth on Saturday as Swansea and Brentford could only manage draws. Daniel Farke's side have dominated the second tier with 27 wins from their 42 games so far, earning an immediate return to the top flight following last season's relegation.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE