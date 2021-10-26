Five candidates to replace Solskjaer

LONDON • There is a growing consensus that Manchester United need a manager to match the calibre of Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Chelsea's Champions League winner Thomas Tuchel. Here are five of the best candidates to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

ANTONIO CONTE

A proven title winner, Conte turned a Chelsea side that had finished 10th the previous season into Premier League winners in his debut campaign in 2016-17.

The Italian is without a club having left Inter Milan in May after ending their 11-year wait to win the Serie A. He appears a perfect fit to solve United's defensive woes that have blighted their season. Solskjaer's men have kept one clean sheet in 21 games and shipped 11 goals in a week.

ZINEDINE ZIDANE

Expectations were high for United to challenge for major trophies this season after the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane, along with talented young winger Jadon Sancho.

Three of Ronaldo and Varane's Champions League titles came under Zidane at Real Madrid and the Frenchman is also a free agent having ended his second spell with the Spanish giants in May. Zidane proved himself a master of moulding a star-studded squad into a team at Real, where he also won two La Liga titles.

BRENDAN RODGERS

The outstanding option on the domestic market for United is Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers. The Northern Irishman's past as a Liverpool manager may irk many United fans, but he has rebuilt his reputation since the three years at Anfield between 2012 and 2015.

He proved himself capable of handling the demands of winning every week in three years at Celtic, where he won a clean sweep of seven domestic trophies before returning to the EPL. The Foxes narrowly missed out on the Champions League for the past two seasons despite far inferior resources and beat European champions Chelsea to win the FA Cup for the first time in the club's history last season.

ERIK TEN HAG

The Dutchman is responsible for arguably the form team in Europe right now with Ajax cruising towards the last 16 of the Champions League and another Eredivisie title after thrashing PSV Eindhoven 5-0 on Sunday.

He was linked with several top jobs after leading the four-time European champions to the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 1997 two years ago. The former Bayern Munich youth team coach would fit the attacking style demanded at United, as exhibited by a 4-0 thrashing of Borussia Dortmund last week.

LUIS ENRIQUE

Enrique, who won the treble in his first season at Barcelona before taking over as Spain coach, is another one with plenty of experience in getting the best out of a collection of talented individuals.

Fluent in English, he has never hidden his desire to one day coach in the EPL. His success with Spain at Euro 2020 and the Nations League Finals shows he is also capable of producing an exciting side without the same quality of stars he had at the Nou Camp.

