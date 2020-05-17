Fitness is Bayern coach's concern

BERLIN • Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick admitted on Friday that he is unsure whether his players are match fit ahead of the Bundesliga restart this weekend.

Champions Bayern travel to Union Berlin today, as German football returns behind closed doors following a two-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bayern, like Germany's other clubs, received the green light to resume full team training only last week.

"We don't know if the team can hold out over 90 minutes," said Flick in a virtual press conference.

"We have trained well and played three matches of 20 minutes each last Sunday.

"They were played at a very high intensity, but we don't know clearly where we stand. We have to just deal with the situation."

The 55-year-old welcomed the decision by the German league to approve plans to allow five substitutions instead of the usual three, but hopes teams do not abuse the temporary rule change.

"I have two more options, so I'm very happy, especially in this situation," he said. "I only hope it is not used to waste time.

"We will use it to replace a tired player. In the weeks with a lot of games, it's great."

Despite his concerns, his star striker Robert Lewandowski has said he is fitter than ever ahead of today's clash and he is taking advice from World Cup record holder Miroslav Klose.

The 41-year-old, who holds the World Cup Finals mark of 16 goals, has joined Bayern's staff and will be next to Flick on the bench today.

Lewandowski, 31, is enjoying the best season of his career, netting 25 goals in 23 league games and is on course to better his 30-goal haul in both 2015-16 and 2016-17. The league's top scorer has used the time since the Bundesliga halted in mid-March to improve his fitness.

"I feel better than ever before because I was able to work hard on my physical fitness for the last two months," said the Pole, who underwent groin surgery in December.

He added of Klose: "He was a great player who can help us with his experience and skills."

Earlier this week, Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge claimed the Bundesliga will have a global audience of "billions around the world" this weekend, with the English, Spanish and Italian leagues still suspended.

Flick agreed, adding: "More than 200 countries will be watching.

"So we have an enormously large audience and we want to deliver a top performance.

"The whole world will be looking at Germany, to see how we get it done (safely). If we manage to ensure that the season continues, it will send a signal to all leagues."

Union coach Urs Fischer will not be in charge of the hosts today, having broken the team's quarantine following a family bereavement.

Nevertheless, Flick expects a tough match in Berlin.

"We have nine match days - it's a power season, a small tournament," he said. "(We will face) the same thing as if they had their fans behind them - an aggressive team with a direct approach to goal."

The Bayern coach has plenty of selection options with only Philippe Coutinho, Corentin Tolisso and Niklas Sule still sidelined by long-term injuries.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

UNION BERLIN V BAYERN

Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209, 11.55pm