Fit-again Kane ready to make 'massive impact'

LONDON • With the earlier-than-expected return of "animal" Harry Kane to full-time training, Tottenham are ready to bare their claws as the business end of the Premier League season approaches.

While the England captain had initially been earmarked to come back into the fold next month after suffering an ankle injury on Jan 13, Kane's recovery means Spurs, with the exception of Dele Alli and Danny Rose (illness), now have a clean bill of health for their league clash at Burnley today.

Speaking ahead of their trip to Turf Moor, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino claimed the striker, who remains the club's top scorer in the league with 14 goals this term, is ready to make "a massive impact".

He said: "He is good, we need to assess him for one more training session tomorrow and then decide, but he is doing very well.

"I'm happy with him and maybe he's going to be part of the squad for Saturday. Everyone knows Harry wants to be ready as soon as possible and he does everything to make the recovery."

And, with Alli set to return from his hamstring injury in "one week, 10 days or two weeks", Pochettino feels things are shaping up nicely for his players, who can "push and achieve the things that we want".

He told Sky Sports: "I'm so happy and feel so proud of my squad... we're where we are because we deserve to be there.

"The moment we have the whole squad available, we're going to be stronger than before."

Victory over Burnley would leave Spurs just two points behind leaders Manchester City, who play in the League Cup final this weekend, and Liverpool, who face an in-form Manchester United tomorrow.

Spurs have a testing run of fixtures - they travel to Chelsea on Wednesday before hosting Arsenal, followed by the return leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Borussia Dortmund.

However, Pochettino said all that mattered was beating a Clarets side, who are on a seven-match unbeaten run in the league.

He added: "It's going to be tough, we needed a late goal in December to beat them at home.

"For us, Saturday is the most important game.

"If we are able to win the three points there, we will be able to see the game against Chelsea in a different way.

"We don't think about Chelsea, Arsenal or Dortmund, we only focus on Burnley because we will struggle if we're not focused 200 per cent. In football, anything can happen."

REUTERS

BURNLEY V TOTTENHAM

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 8.30pm