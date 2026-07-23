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After overcoming calf and knee injuries, Irfan Fandi (right) wants to establish himself as a key player for the Lions.

– From 2023 to 2025, Singapore centre-back Irfan Fandi was supposed to be in his prime as a professional footballer, having carved out a successful club career in Thailand and enjoying being a key part of the Lions spine.

Instead, a string of injuries hit, and he contemplated packing it in.

Ahead of Singapore’s Asean Championship Group A opener against hosts Cambodia at the Morodok Techo National Stadium on July 24, Irfan, who turns 29 in August, told The Straits Times: “I was in a very bad place, and the injuries kept coming.

“When the knee injury came in, I was so tired of it, I told myself, ‘Maybe I can’t keep trying and I don’t want to play any more’.

“I tried to push myself to come back, I played so well for a month, and another injury came up. It was tough.”

His injury woes began in 2023, when he sustained an injury to his right calf while playing in Thailand.

Playing through the pain for BG Pathum United and then Port FC without fully recovering did not help as he also injured his left calf.

He then tore his left calf muscle again in an international friendly against South Korea in the same year.

Irfan, who has 52 caps and two international goals, said: “Calf injuries are one of the worst because we bear our weight on our calves, and when it kept happening over and over again despite me trying to take good care of myself, I wondered, ‘What’s going on’?”

Just as he hoped his injury woes were over, his body broke down again after clashing with an opponent in a 2025 friendly against Malaysia.

What he thought was a dead leg turned out to be a medial collateral ligament tear in his left knee, and he was out for months again.

Although thoughts of quitting crossed his mind, he managed to knuckle down for another comeback.

He said: “I just tried to take all these positively – maybe it was all happening then for a reason, and I will never have all these injuries again.

“Thankfully, I have family and friends who always check on me and motivate me. Being at home with my family at the time helped clear my mind to work harder to come back stronger.”

After missing most of Singapore’s Asian Cup qualification, Irfan has played in all of their three games in 2026, contributing to two clean sheets.

Playing in his fourth Asean Championship, he is aiming to nail his place in the starting XI and lead the Lions to the final.

Admitting that he “hated being on the bench”, he added: “Every time I’m on the pitch, I want to prove to the coach this is my spot.

“Injuries made me take a detour in that sense, but I’m pushing myself back to full fitness now, to show that this is my spot and I’m meant to be there.”

He clearly is no stranger to making the best out of different or difficult situations.

As the eldest child of Singapore football legend Fandi Ahmad, comparisons are inevitable, especially when Irfan also started his career as a striker like his father.

But a switch to the heart of defence in 2016 at the Young Lions under Aide Iskandar helped alleviate some of the pressure.

“I’ve always been very open to trying new things, and I actually felt that centre-back is my stronger position. Being able to play multiple positions also provides more options for my coaches,” said Irfan.

“Being a centre-back gives me more of a leadership role as I can see everything from the back, where we can control the pace of the game.

“My experiences as a striker, playing with a defender on my back, also helps me understand what a striker will do when the roles are reversed.”

The role also sits well with his quieter and broodier personality, compared to his brothers Ikhsan and Ilhan’s sunnier dispositions.

He said: “I’ve always been the more of the observer rather than the outgoing one. Sometimes I may look like I’m zoning out in team meetings but I’m processing and absorbing the good analysis from the coaches.

“With experience, I’m more mature on the field now. I was a bit rash before, but over time I’ve learnt to read the game situations better.”

At the July 24-Aug 26 Asean Championship, the Lions will need 1.86m Irfan to be at his best in defence against some of the region’s best attackers as they take on Cambodia, Timor-Leste (home, July 27), Vietnam (away, July 31) and Indonesia (home, Aug 7), especially with Safuwan Baharudin not released by Selangor outside the FIFA international window.

“As a group, we want to be the best versions of ourselves. We are going to treat every game like a final and do whatever we can to have eight games in this tournament.

“There’s a lot of hunger and determination in this team to prove ourselves,” said Irfan on the Lions’ campaign.

Singapore head coach Gavin Lee is heartened by Irfan’s attitude.

“He’s a monster, he’s a big guy who is top in the air, good on the ball and defends well. Irfan can definitely contribute a lot if he is fully fit. He will help combat some of the bigger naturalised attackers in the region, and also be a threat in our set pieces.”

The Lions have beaten Cambodia in all four previous meetings in the AFF Championship with a combined score of 11-1, and have shown during their successful Asian Cup qualification campaign that they can win difficult away games in Bangladesh, India and Hong Kong.

Although the hosts are also deprived of some of their best players who are not released by their clubs, they still have a handful of naturalised players.

They are Ivory Coast-born forward Abdel Kader Coulibaly, and midfielders Iago Bento, Yudai Ogawa and Alisher Mirzaev, who come from Brazil, Japan and Uzbekistan respectively.

Coach Koji Gyotoku, who will aim to maintain Cambodia’s unbeaten streak in 2026 after home wins against Bhutan and Hong Kong, said: “We had a one-month training camp in Japan, but we are missing some players, while others are not in good condition.

“The naturalised players are a boost to our team because Cambodia football is still developing and they help to fill the gaps.”