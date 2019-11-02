Firmino key to Liverpool's high-tempo charge for title

LONDON • Liverpool resume their Premier League title chase at Aston Villa today with Jurgen Klopp hoping to avoid a repeat of the defensive mayhem that nearly wrecked their dramatic League Cup win over Arsenal.

The Reds manager played a reserve side for the fourth-round tie last Wednesday and saw them advance via a penalty shoot-out, having twice overcome two-goal deficits to draw 5-5 in 90 minutes.

While it was a memorable evening, he will be banking on his regular defence returning to their miserly ways at Villa Park.

His system is based on defending from the front and launching a devastating press whenever the opposition are in possession.

The high-tempo game plan also makes the most of the abilities of striker Roberto Firmino.

The 28-year-old has scored just three league goals in 10 appearances this season, below his normal productivity rate. But his status within the club is rising with every passing month.

Experts have described the Brazilian as the best player in the world at what he does: implementing his manager's complicated, but hugely successful, tactical pressing system.

By comparison, Xherdan Shaqiri is still not trusted by Klopp because of his inability to carry out precise and demanding instructions.

The Liverpool boss requires his forwards, when out of possession, to close down angles constantly to prevent opposition defences passing the ball forward.

Many strikers may not have the discipline to carry out those demands, but Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane fit Klopp's identikit striker.

The pressure on Firmino to score goals is far less given the outrageous productivity of his two colleagues.

Salah and Mane both scored 22 goals in the league last season and have five apiece this term - figures that reduce the need on Firmino to score.

Speaking earlier this season about the durability of his three strikers, Klopp did not hold back in talking about Firmino's worth.

"Hopefully it stays like this, him hardly missing a game," he said.

"He's an incredibly important player.

"He enjoys it so much to play in this team, to be really there with all these super guys around him.

VITAL ROLE If you have the speed around you, you can be this little cheeky guy in between the lines, being there and scoring the goals. He's a very valuable player for us. JURGEN KLOPP, Liverpool manager, on Roberto Firmino, whose importance goes beyond his three league goals this season.

"That's what helps him then, of course - if you have the speed around you, you can be this little cheeky guy in between the lines, being there and scoring the goals. He's a very valuable player for us."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ASTON VILLA V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch102/StarHub Ch227, 11pm