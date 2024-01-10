Fiorentina win shootout against Bologna to reach Coppa Italia semis

Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - Fiorentina v Bologna - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - January 9, 2024 Fiorentina's Maxime Lopez scores the decisive during the penalty shootout REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - Fiorentina v Bologna - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - January 9, 2024 Fiorentina's Maxime Lopez celebrates with teammates after winnning the penalty shootout REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - Fiorentina v Bologna - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - January 9, 2024 Bologna's Stefan Posch look dejected after the penalty shootout with teammates REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter Final - Fiorentina v Bologna - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - January 9, 2024 Fiorentina's Oliver Christensen in action with Bologna's Riccardo Orsolini REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
FLORENCE, Italy - Fiorentina beat Serie A rivals Bologna 5-4 on penalties to advance to the Coppa Italia semi-finals on Tuesday after their last-eight clash finished goalless after extra time.

Bologna defender Stefan Posch fired their fifth penalty over the bar before Fiorentina midfielder Maxime Lopez converted to send last year's finalists through.

Lazio host AS Roma in a derby clash and AC Milan take on Atalanta in other quarter-finals on Wednesday before Juventus play Frosinone at home on Thursday. REUTERS

