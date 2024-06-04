Fiorentina appoint Palladino as manager to replace Italiano

Fiorentina have appointed former Monza coach Raffaele Palladino as their manager for next season, replacing Vincenzo Italiano, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

Palladino, 40, had been manager of Monza for the last two seasons, his first managerial role, but opted not to renew his contract. He has signed a two-year deal with Fiorentina, with the option of an extra year.

"A few days after the end of the season, with the intention of planning the next one in the best possible way, I am very happy and proud to be able to welcome Raffaele Palladino as our new coach," Fiorentina President Rocco Commisso said in a statement.

Italiano managed Fiorentina for three seasons, taking the club back to European football after a five-year absence in his first campaign and leading them to three finals. He announced his resignation on Sunday.

Fiorentina lost all three finals, including this season's Europa Conference League one, going down 1-0 after extra-time to Olympiacos in Athens, their second consecutive final defeat in the competition.

Palladino began his managerial career at Monza with the youth teams, before his promotion to first-team manager in 2022, replacing Giovanni Stroppa after the club had failed to win any of their first six matches of the season.

The club were bottom of the standings when Palladino took charge, in Monza's first season in Serie A, and he led them to an 11th place finish. They finished 12th last season. REUTERS