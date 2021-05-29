Fine margins could decide final

Both teams conceded only four goals, with Chelsea beating City twice in April & May

PEP GUARDIOLA (left) THOMAS TUCHEL (right)PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
PORTO • Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are 90 minutes away from the trophy they so desperately crave, but a Chelsea side transformed in recent months stand in their way in today's Champions League final in Porto.

This is the third final of Europe's elite club competition to be played between two Premier League sides, and the second in just three seasons, underlining the strength of the cash-rich English game.

City and Chelsea are the two clubs, whose own transformations in the last two decades under mega-rich foreign owners, have done the most to change what defines European football's elite.

Not so long ago, the idea of Chelsea and City meeting in the biggest club game of all would have been laughable, with their only previous encounter in a final came in 1986 in the short-lived Full Members Cup, with Chelsea winning 5-4 at Wembley.

That was before the Premier League and modern Champions League existed, before Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 and before the Abu Dhabi takeover of City in 2008.

Under the Russian oligarch, the Blues kick-started the era of big spending in England and, as a club, they have the experience of this stage before, having lost to Manchester United in the 2008 final before beating Bayern Munich on penalties on their own turf in 2012.

City, though, have never made it this far but are finally here, after 13 years of huge investment to become football's first-billion dollar club, and after four years of disappointment under Guardiola, the man who was hired principally to win them their first European Cup.

The City manager feels his team are ready to make that final step, "finishing the process from four, five years ago".

"I know how we are going to play and who we are going to play. It is an incredible privilege to be here," Guardiola, who has no injury worries, said at his pre-match press conference yesterday.

On whether his players were feeling the nerves and whether he had trained for penalties, just like the Europa League final on Wednesday, the Catalan admitted it was a mental block they had to push through.

"Everyone can dream but to win you have to play," he said. "I don't know, some players go out there with more pressure and tension, final of the Champions League, know how to handle these. Most of the time in finals, you have to suffer. We have to by ourselves and do a good game.

"We can train (for) penalties but you cannot apply the momentum or the tension. I have a few things to think about with the game rather than the penalty shoot-out."

"The moment to suffer is together. Only I can say I am more than grateful. I am the happiest man in the world right now to be here. It is an honour, and hopefully we can give a good advertisement for football."

Standing in Guardiola's way of a third Champions League title as a coach, which would come a decade after his last win with Barcelona, are Chelsea, who he deems will be his "toughest opponents".

The Blues finished the season in fourth spot, suffering three defeats in four games - including the FA Cup final against Leicester - and were 19 points behind champions City in the league.

However, Thomas Tuchel's men have beaten City twice this season, including last month's Cup semi-final and at the Etihad earlier this month, and considering they were eighth when he took over in January, it has still been quite the turnaround.

The recent wins over City have also reinforced the German's belief that they belong on this stage just as much as Guardiola's side.

"We have arrived here. This is an incredible achievement and, once you arrive, you want to be on your very best, but it's City with Pep on the other side who are maybe at the moment the best in Europe, maybe in the world," he said.

Like his counterpart, Tuchel has no injury concerns and in a one-off game, the result is more likely to be determined by fine margins, particularly as both sides have conceded a competition-low four goals.

"It is on us again to close the gap for 90 minutes and the good thing is we did it already," he said. "In football everything is possible and in a final everything is possible."

With Portuguese authorities allowing the Estadio do Dragao to be filled to 33 per cent capacity, there will be 16,500 spectators in total, including 6,000 fans from each club.

They do not have to stay in bubbles and will not face restrictions on movement during their limited stay, as Covid-19 restrictions have been eased in the country.

REUTERS

MAN CITY V CHELSEA

Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 2.55am

 5 Key questions

1 WILL CHELSEA'S WING-BACKS BE ABLE TO ATTACK?

Thomas Tuchel's system at Chelsea has been designed to give licence to the wing-backs to attack, whether it be Cesar Azpilicueta or Reece James on the right and Ben Chilwell or Marcos Alonso on the left.

The German has players who are effective in transition and provide width, but the tricky factor against Manchester City is that Pep Guardiola always plays with two wide attackers, probably Riyad Mahrez on the right and Phil Foden or Raheem Sterling on the left.

Their threat is so great that the Chelsea wing-backs may find themselves restricted in getting forward, which will then isolate attackers like Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic.

2 CAN LONDONERS NULLIFY DE BRUYNE'S CREATIVITY?

Tuchel has shown in Chelsea's two recent victories over City that he can set up his team to effectively cope with their system, but there is only so much that tactics can do to stop a player as brilliant as Kevin de Bruyne.

If the Belgium midfielder gets space, his ability to run at defenders, wide range of passing and long-range shooting are a clear and obvious danger.

Chelsea's central midfielders, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho, certainly have the capacity to limit de Bruyne - but if they do not, the Blues could be in trouble.

3 A FALSE NINE V THREE CENTRAL DEFENDERS?

Although Guardiola has two excellent strikers in outgoing club-record scorer Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus, he has increasingly favoured playing with a midfielder up front. He used the tactic in all but one of the knockout-stage matches of this season's Champions League campaign.

Bernardo Silva is the most likely candidate for that position. If City do go down that route, it could leave Chelsea with the classic dilemma that teams face against the false nine: Do you ask your central defenders to move out or do you expect your midfielders to take care of him and leave the back-line to sweep up behind?

4 WILL WALKER SIT OR PUSH?

In the first half of the semi-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain, right-back Kyle Walker was clearly under instruction not to advance forward and leave space behind him.

City were noticeably less dominant in midfield and attack without the England international doubling up with Mahrez on the right flank. But the game - and tie - shifted after the break when Walker was back to his usual marauding self.

There may be a temptation for Walker to stick with his defensive duties, given Chelsea's strength on the left, but it will surely come at a cost to City's options in attack.

5 WILL BLUES HAVE A CENTRAL THREAT?

Timo Werner's 12 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions has not been the return Chelsea were hoping for from a £50 million (S$94 million) striker.

The German was on target in the semi-final second leg against Real Madrid but that goal ended a run of seven straight Champions League games without one.

With City having conceded just four goals - the joint-lowest alongside Chelsea - en route to the final in Porto, chances will likely be at a premium and the Blues will need Werner to make the most of whatever openings he gets.

REUTERS

PEP GUARDIOLA V THOMAS TUCHEL

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 29, 2021, with the headline 'Fine margins could decide final'.
