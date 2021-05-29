Fine margins could decide final

PORTO • Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are 90 minutes away from the trophy they so desperately crave, but a Chelsea side transformed in recent months stand in their way in today's Champions League final in Porto.

This is the third final of Europe's elite club competition to be played between two Premier League sides, and the second in just three seasons, underlining the strength of the cash-rich English game.

City and Chelsea are the two clubs, whose own transformations in the last two decades under mega-rich foreign owners, have done the most to change what defines European football's elite.

Not so long ago, the idea of Chelsea and City meeting in the biggest club game of all would have been laughable, with their only previous encounter in a final came in 1986 in the short-lived Full Members Cup, with Chelsea winning 5-4 at Wembley.

That was before the Premier League and modern Champions League existed, before Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 and before the Abu Dhabi takeover of City in 2008.

Under the Russian oligarch, the Blues kick-started the era of big spending in England and, as a club, they have the experience of this stage before, having lost to Manchester United in the 2008 final before beating Bayern Munich on penalties on their own turf in 2012.

City, though, have never made it this far but are finally here, after 13 years of huge investment to become football's first-billion dollar club, and after four years of disappointment under Guardiola, the man who was hired principally to win them their first European Cup.

The City manager feels his team are ready to make that final step, "finishing the process from four, five years ago".

"I know how we are going to play and who we are going to play. It is an incredible privilege to be here," Guardiola, who has no injury worries, said at his pre-match press conference yesterday.

On whether his players were feeling the nerves and whether he had trained for penalties, just like the Europa League final on Wednesday, the Catalan admitted it was a mental block they had to push through.

"Everyone can dream but to win you have to play," he said. "I don't know, some players go out there with more pressure and tension, final of the Champions League, know how to handle these. Most of the time in finals, you have to suffer. We have to by ourselves and do a good game.

"We can train (for) penalties but you cannot apply the momentum or the tension. I have a few things to think about with the game rather than the penalty shoot-out."

"The moment to suffer is together. Only I can say I am more than grateful. I am the happiest man in the world right now to be here. It is an honour, and hopefully we can give a good advertisement for football."

Standing in Guardiola's way of a third Champions League title as a coach, which would come a decade after his last win with Barcelona, are Chelsea, who he deems will be his "toughest opponents".

The Blues finished the season in fourth spot, suffering three defeats in four games - including the FA Cup final against Leicester - and were 19 points behind champions City in the league.

However, Thomas Tuchel's men have beaten City twice this season, including last month's Cup semi-final and at the Etihad earlier this month, and considering they were eighth when he took over in January, it has still been quite the turnaround.

The recent wins over City have also reinforced the German's belief that they belong on this stage just as much as Guardiola's side.

"We have arrived here. This is an incredible achievement and, once you arrive, you want to be on your very best, but it's City with Pep on the other side who are maybe at the moment the best in Europe, maybe in the world," he said.

Like his counterpart, Tuchel has no injury concerns and in a one-off game, the result is more likely to be determined by fine margins, particularly as both sides have conceded a competition-low four goals.

"It is on us again to close the gap for 90 minutes and the good thing is we did it already," he said. "In football everything is possible and in a final everything is possible."

With Portuguese authorities allowing the Estadio do Dragao to be filled to 33 per cent capacity, there will be 16,500 spectators in total, including 6,000 fans from each club.

They do not have to stay in bubbles and will not face restrictions on movement during their limited stay, as Covid-19 restrictions have been eased in the country.

REUTERS

MAN CITY V CHELSEA

Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 2.55am