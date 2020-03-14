Finally, the EPL succumbs

LONDON • All elite football matches in England - including the Premier League, Football League (EFL) and Women's Super League - were yesterday suspended until April 4 owing to the coronavirus pandemic, English football's governing bodies said.

The decision was taken after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the disease, while Everton said yesterday that their team had gone into self-isolation after an unnamed player reported symptoms.

Premier League champions Manchester City and Leicester also have players who are self-isolating.

Premier League chief executive officer Richard Masters said: "In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, the FA (Football Association) and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority."

The league said it aims to reschedule the affected fixtures but is unsure when action will be able to resume. It added in a statement that matches will be restarted when it is safe to do so.

The FA said England's friendly internationals against Italy and Denmark at Wembley on March 27 and 31 respectively will not take place.

The men and women's FA Cup have also been suspended.

Britain has 798 Covid-19 infections and 10 deaths. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the government was considering banning major public events such as sporting fixtures, but was not ready to do so yet.

The news of Arteta and Hudson-Odoi's positive tests in the last 24 hours forced the English football authorities to act.

The 72-team EFL, which administers the three professional divisions below the top flight, said in a statement that the situation will be kept under constant review. It said it was the right moment to activate its own plans while working closely with the government.

Watford manager Nigel Pearson hit out at Mr Johnson yesterday over a "lack of leadership" in his handling of the pandemic.

64 Days to the Premier League season finale originally slated for May 17 when the suspension was announced.

He said: "Last night, I was totally underwhelmed by the lack of leadership and clear message in terms of what was said in that press conference. Hopefully, the Premier League will make strong decisions based on what is right for everybody."

Italy and Spain were the first major European leagues to announce suspensions to their competitions. France's Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 were also halted yesterday.

Uefa, European football's governing body, has postponed all Champions League and Europa League games for the coming week and will have a crisis meeting on Tuesday to determine the fate of those competitions and Euro 2020.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN