Final-day hurrahs

When Manchester City and Liverpool take to the field on the final day of the season tomorrow, it will be the eighth time in the Premier League era that the race for the title has gone down to the wire.
This season is also remarkable for the quality of the two contenders, with City and Liverpool on course to record the third-and fourth-best top-flight campaigns respectively since the league was formed in 1888 (behind Preston North End in 1888-89 and City last year).
City can secure back-to-back Premier League titles for the first time in their history with a win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.
But, if Pep Guardiola's men drop points and Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield, the Merseyside club will secure their first league title since 1990.
WINNING POINT TALLIES
89
SEASON: 1994/95 (42 GAMES)
WINNERS: Blackburn
RUNNERS-UP: Manchester United
WINNING MARGIN: 1 point
82
SEASON: 1995/96
WINNERS: Manchester United
RUNNERS-UP: Newcastle
WINNING MARGIN: 4 points
79
SEASON: 1998/99
WINNERS: Manchester United
RUNNERS-UP: Arsenal
WINNING MARGIN: 1 point
87
SEASON: 2007-08
WINNERS: Manchester United
RUNNERS-UP: Chelsea
WINNING MARGIN: 2 points
86
SEASON: 2009-10
WINNERS: Chelsea
RUNNERS-UP: Manchester United
WINNING MARGIN: 1 point
89
SEASON: 2011-12
WINNERS: Manchester City
RUNNERS-UP: Manchester United
WINNING MARGIN: +8 goal difference
86
SEASON: 2013-14
WINNERS: Manchester City
RUNNERS-UP: Liverpool
WINNING MARGIN: 2 points
95?
SEASON: 2018-19
WINNERS AND RUNNERS-UP: ?
CURRENT MARGIN: Manchester City
lead Liverpool by one point.
1989
The last time the lead changed hands
on the last day. Arsenal beat Liverpool
2-0 to win on goals scored, 73 to 65,
after being tied on 76 points and a
+37 goal difference with the Reds.