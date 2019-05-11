Final-day hurrahs

When Manchester City and Liverpool take to the field on the final day of the season tomorrow, it will be the eighth time in the Premier League era that the race for the title has gone down to the wire.

This season is also remarkable for the quality of the two contenders, with City and Liverpool on course to record the third-and fourth-best top-flight campaigns respectively since the league was formed in 1888 (behind Preston North End in 1888-89 and City last year).

City can secure back-to-back Premier League titles for the first time in their history with a win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

But, if Pep Guardiola's men drop points and Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield, the Merseyside club will secure their first league title since 1990.

WINNING POINT TALLIES

89

SEASON: 1994/95 (42 GAMES)

WINNERS: Blackburn

RUNNERS-UP: Manchester United

WINNING MARGIN: 1 point

82

SEASON: 1995/96

WINNERS: Manchester United

RUNNERS-UP: Newcastle

WINNING MARGIN: 4 points

79

SEASON: 1998/99

WINNERS: Manchester United

RUNNERS-UP: Arsenal

WINNING MARGIN: 1 point

87

SEASON: 2007-08

WINNERS: Manchester United

RUNNERS-UP: Chelsea

WINNING MARGIN: 2 points

86

SEASON: 2009-10

WINNERS: Chelsea

RUNNERS-UP: Manchester United

WINNING MARGIN: 1 point

89

SEASON: 2011-12

WINNERS: Manchester City

RUNNERS-UP: Manchester United

WINNING MARGIN: +8 goal difference

86

SEASON: 2013-14

WINNERS: Manchester City

RUNNERS-UP: Liverpool

WINNING MARGIN: 2 points

95?

SEASON: 2018-19

WINNERS AND RUNNERS-UP: ?

CURRENT MARGIN: Manchester City

lead Liverpool by one point.

1989

The last time the lead changed hands

on the last day. Arsenal beat Liverpool

2-0 to win on goals scored, 73 to 65,

after being tied on 76 points and a

+37 goal difference with the Reds.

