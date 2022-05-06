Final against Reds 'like a derby' for Ancelotti

MADRID • Real Madrid were on the brink of elimination when they approached the last 15 minutes of all their second-leg ties against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City, having been outplayed for large swathes of all three knockout clashes.

They did not have a shot on target in the first 89 minutes of their Champions League semi-final, second leg against City on Wednesday.

But there is a reason why Real, the record 13-time winners, are considered "los reyes de Europa" or "the kings of Europe", as proclaimed by a banner at the Santiago Bernabeu.

To the neutral observer, the hosts looked dead and buried after Riyad Mahrez netted a brilliant 73rd-minute opener on the counter for his 24th goal in all competitions this season, which gave City a 5-3 lead on aggregate on Wednesday.

But not Carlo Ancelotti. The wily Italian, the joint-most successful manager in Champions League history with three titles, alongside Bob Paisley and Zinedine Zidane, was always confident that Real could snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

It was the 90th minute when Karim Benzema cushioned a ball brilliantly across for Rodrygo to feather in at the near post and the cheer for the equaliser was only a little louder than for the stadium announcer saying there would be six minutes of added time.

Real needed only one as City, for so long so compact and composed, were suddenly sprawled and all it needed was for Dani Carvajal to swing a cross into the box for Rodrygo to head in his second to become the first player to nab a double in sudden death.

City were unable to recover and Benzema finished off the tie by rolling a spot-kick into the corner of the net after he had been fouled in the box by a desperate Ruben Dias, completing a 3-1 comeback win and a 6-5 triumph on aggregate.

Real are now into their first Champions League final since 2018 and are on course to win Europe's elite club competition for the fifth time in the last nine years.

That pedigree is why they can never be counted out even when the chips are down, Ancelotti said.

He told Spanish broadcaster Movistar: "The greatness of this club is this. It is a club that does not allow you to lower your arms when it seems that everything is over.

"It is a feeling that gives you the strength to continue to believe... We played a match against a very strong rival, solid, competitive... When everything seemed to be over, we looked for the last bit of energy to match it.

"If you equalise in the last minutes, you have a psychological advantage. You enter another dynamic and in front of our fans, that is fatal to the visitors.

"We eliminated three teams capable of winning the title."

Casemiro added that the club enjoyed a major confidence boost from clinching the La Liga title last Saturday and the subsequent celebrations with their fans for the first time since the end of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in Spain.

"We have spent two years without contact with our fans, we need to enjoy them because they are the ones who give us energy to play like we did tonight," the Brazil midfielder said.

"The great virtue of this club is never giving up fighting until the end. It's in our anthem, 'Until the end we go, Real!' That is our spirit, never surrender."

Ancelotti's men will now face quadruple-chasing Liverpool in the final in Paris on May 28.

In the aftermath of Real's victory, Reds forward Mohamed Salah posted on social media, saying "we have a score to settle" - in reference to the 2018 Champions League final, which his side lost 3-1 to Real after he was injured following a hard tackle by then-Real skipper Sergio Ramos.

It is a challenge Ancelotti welcomes.

"I'm very happy to participate in another final against a great team, I played against them as a player and as a coach.

"I've lived in Liverpool for two years, for me it's like a derby, I'm still an 'Evertonian' so it feels personal to me," the former Toffees boss said.

For opposite number Pep Guardiola, the manner of their latest European exit will hurt.

He has now suffered six eliminations at the semi-final stage of the Champions League, including his time as Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach, which is the joint-most of any manager, along with AS Roma's Jose Mourinho.

Despite investing over a billion dollars since their 2008 takeover, City's Abu Dhabi owners have yet to taste Champions League success and the scars from their defeat will run deep for a long time.

Asked if this was his toughest European loss, Guardiola said: "I've had defeats that were so tough... and yes it's tough for us, we cannot deny it. We need time now, one or two days, but we'll rise."

